A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Trains For Battle In His Paranoid ‘Bleed’ Video

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is releasing the deluxe edition of his album Artist 2.0 this Friday, so naturally, he wanted to give his fans a sneak peek of what they could expect from the new project, sharing the ominous banger “Bleed” as well as its new video. Unlike his more pop-leaning singles such as “Reply,” “Swervin’,” and “Look Back At It,” “Bleed” is a more aggressive banger, giving a glimpse into the darker side of A Boogie’s Highbridge, Bronx environment.

“I swear I don’t need love, that sh*t is so, so petty,” he asserts on the melodic hook, choosing to instead focus on his associates who are locked up, the shootouts that have left him paranoid, and the shifting loyalties of team members who switch up when facing a sentence. The imagery of the video reflects the somber content, as police officers interview a witness, shooters ambush enemies in restaurants and empty parking lots, and A Boogie himself trains for a potential fight in the gym, delivering punches and elbows to the heavy bag while still draped in jewelry.

Watch A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Bleed” video above.

Artist 2.0 Deluxe Edition is due 6/19 on Atlantic Records.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.