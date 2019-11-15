A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert link up for the first time — but hopefully not the last — for “Reply,” the latest single from A Boogie’s upcoming album, Artist 2.0. Originally leaked in October under the assumed title “Babygirl,” the track arrives today in its official version, featuring a beat from JoeFromYO and Go Grizzly, and the two rappers trading verses in their signature singsong styles, which complement each other nicely. Check out “Reply” below.

It seems that even “international artists” like A Boogie and Lil Uzi still have communication problems with their lady friends, as the chorus wonders: “If I write you, girl, tell me: would you reply?” Meanwhile, in his verse, Uzi outright says “Me and Artist go home and we got the same problems,” namely, the relationship kind. While Uzi and his girl “keep arguing about them same bodies,” while A Boogie implores his: “When I say, ‘I’m gone,’ don’t just say it right after me like it’s some sing along sh*t.” It looks like even rich and famous rappers go through it sometimes.

Artist 2.0 will supposedly be A Boogie’s last project “for a while,” according to his Instagram, where he noted that he wants to take a break from music as “there’s a lot of things I wanna do in life and it’s just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once.” However, he promises to “never let my fans down,” saying, “When you need me the most, I’ll be there.” Fortunately for his diehard fans, he’s leaving behind an impressively bulky body of work for an artist who just got his big break three years ago (although come to think of it, that breakneck production pace may have contributed to his sense of burnout. Rappers: Just like us).

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.