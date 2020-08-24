It looks like Kanye West isn’t the only hip-hop artist looking to siphon some votes from Donald Trump and Joe Biden come November. Live streaming financial news network Cheddar reports that Akon has joined the political campaign for independent candidate Brock Pierce, best known for his acting roles in The Mighty Ducks and First Kid, as well as his work in cryptocurrency.

Pierce serves as chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and was named one of the “top 20 wealthiest people in crypto” by Forbes magazine in 2018. Akon, meanwhile, funded a $6 billion “futuristic cryptocurrency themed city” Senegal built on his “Akoin” cryptocurrency, according to Bloomberg and Bitcoin. Akon will serve as the chief strategist for the campaign, calling Pierce a “standup guy” in the statement making the announcement.

“I’ve always known Brock Pierce to be a standup guy,” Akon said in a statement. “He’s a real people’s person and he doesn’t operate between party lines.”

Of course, Akon is better known for his musical hits “Locked Up” and “Lonely” and helping to launch the careers of pop superstars Lady Gaga and T-Pain. His musical work has gotten him nominated for five Grammy Awards and sold millions of copies of his hit songs. In 2018, he made headlines for “seriously considering” a presidential bid of his own, but has apparently decided that backing Pierce is the safer bet. Pierce said that Akon’s aspirations and accomplishments “will be valuable for our platform on a regional, national, and worldwide level.”

Watch Cheddar’s announcement below.