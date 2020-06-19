Music

Alicia Keys Addresses Police Brutality In Her Emotional New Ballad ‘Perfect Way To Die’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Alicia Keys performed a new song during a recently uploaded Tiny Desk concert, and now she is back with more fresh music. This time, she previews her upcoming album Alicia with “Perfect Way To Die, a piano ballad that addresses police brutality.

Keys begins the narrative song, “Simple walk to the corner store / Mama never thought she would be gettin’ a call from the coroner / Said her son’s been gunned down, been gunned down / ‘Can you come now?’ / Tears in her eyes, ‘Can you calm down? / Please, ma’am, can you calm down?'”

Keys shared the song on Instagram and wrote:

“I have felt called by music like I never have before.⁣⁣ I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song ‘A Perfect Way to Die’. The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣⁣ Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. ⁣⁣Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. ⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak.⁣⁣ I hope this speaks to you.⁣⁣ I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant.⁣⁣ Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.”

Listen to “Perfect Way To Die” above.

View this post on Instagram

I have felt called by music like I never have before.⁣⁣ I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song “A Perfect Way to Die”.⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak.⁣⁣ I hope this speaks to you.⁣⁣ I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×