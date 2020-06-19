Alicia Keys performed a new song during a recently uploaded Tiny Desk concert, and now she is back with more fresh music. This time, she previews her upcoming album Alicia with “Perfect Way To Die, a piano ballad that addresses police brutality.
Keys begins the narrative song, “Simple walk to the corner store / Mama never thought she would be gettin’ a call from the coroner / Said her son’s been gunned down, been gunned down / ‘Can you come now?’ / Tears in her eyes, ‘Can you calm down? / Please, ma’am, can you calm down?'”
Keys shared the song on Instagram and wrote:
“I have felt called by music like I never have before. I have been following its lead. It has led me to the song ‘A Perfect Way to Die’. The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly. Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence.
Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak. I hope this speaks to you. I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant. Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.”
Listen to “Perfect Way To Die” above.
View this post on Instagram
I have felt called by music like I never have before. I have been following its lead. It has led me to the song “A Perfect Way to Die”. The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly. Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak. I hope this speaks to you. I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant. Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.