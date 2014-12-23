All The Times Eddie Vedder Was A Better Man To His Fans Than Most Rock Stars

It’s generally understood that Dave Grohl is THE Cool Dad Rock Star. When he’s not paying beers forward, the Foo Fighters are playing a secret show in a pizzeria. But what about Eddie Vedder? The Pearl Jam singer has made it a habit to find new ways of showing his appreciation for the band’s rabid fans. In honor of his 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some of Vedder’s best “better man than most” moments.
1. One lucky member of Pearl Jam’s official fan club, the Ten Club, won a trip to Amsterdam to see his favorite band play for free. Plus, he picked the set list.
In the end, Farias concocted a set list for the ages. The second of the two Amsterdam shows – or as he calls it, “my show” – included deep cuts (“Alone,” a b-side from the Vs. single “Go”), vintage rarities (“Crown of Thorns,” a rarely-played Mother Love Bone number) and crowd favorites (“Alive,” Daughter”). In fact, there was only one song, Farias says, that he absolutely needed to hear: “Bugs.” The obscure Vitalogy cut, on which Vedder plays accordion and rambles about insects, had only been played once in concert, and it was the only album cut that Farias had never heard. Vedder was initially hesitant. “Brian, we didn’t bring the accordion. I don’t have it with me,” the singer told Farias. But, as Farias explains, “Ed being Ed, always going above and beyond, he went back to his hotel and learned a way to do it on guitar. He turned it into a totally beautiful, different song.” (Via)
2. Eight-year-old Nick held up a sign at a show in Philadelphia that read, “It’s My First Concert.” Vedder responded by making sure one of the band’s tambourines reached “the kid.” He also “sent a bunch of other stuff over to Nick” and waved to get his attention.
3. In 1992, Joe Wolfe ran into Pearl Jam outside a movie theater and Eddie Vedder “said he would do a picture with me the next time I saw him.” On October 1, 2014, it happened.
After the concert, according to Wolfe, Vedder invited him backstage to shake his hand and snap a photo (he also got an autograph and a guitar pick). Vedder thanked him for being a part of the show that night. If it sounds too good to be true, don’t worry: Vedder actually talked about the entire situation during the show, and explains why he didn’t take the picture with Wolfe initially (he thought he stole his joint at Bogarts 22 years ago!). (Via)
4. That time he drank wine from an audience member’s shoe.
I don’t get all the hate Vedder seems to attract. Of course, Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands so I have an obvious bias.
Vedder gets hate for his political opinions (not from me, though, but that’s why a lot of his haters are haters). I think Vedder, and Pearl Jam, are pretty fucking awesome.
People hate on him because he became a whiner in the mid 90s. That and his band is overrated.
You know the origin of your avatar right, Ellsworth?
A+++
People hate Vedder? I think he’s one of only rock gods left out there. They seem to care about their fans and put their money where their mouth is by being the first to boycott Ticketmaster and their prices.
“In 1994, the band became less focused on promotional activities and began to cultivate a direct relationship with its audience. Singer Eddie Vedder discovered his fans were paying what he felt were exorbitant service charge fees to Ticketmaster when purchasing tickets to the band’s gigs. As a result, the band scrapped a 1994 summer tour saying it ran into “unconscionable activity” and “outright greed” among the concert industry players, a source told Billboard’s Eric Boehlert at the time.
The band attempted to stage its own tour of non-Ticketmaster venues, which often took it to non-traditional venues, where Ament said the band’s crew had to build “shows from the ground up, a venue everywhere we went.”
Who hates Eddie Vedder? You may not like PJ’s music (I’m a diehard fan), but Vedder is a goddamn national treasure.
He had the gall not to die at his own hand at a young age like other frontmen of the grunge era.
Always hated Pearl Jam music, and I find it hard to believe they’re still around… but, I always apprechiated the way they treat fans, seemed to enjoy what they were doing, and followed through with their Ticketmaster hate.
Music still sucks, but they’re OK in my book as artists.
Ya Vedder is an awesome dude. Between the charities he gets involved with, or how great he is to fans.
People may not like his political views, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an awesome guy.
Everyone, fan or not, should watch PJ20. Great doc on the band. Its amazing Eddie didn’t die during one of their shows in the 90s.
One of my favorite rock docs. One of the best views into what it’s like to be in a band. And yeah — how Vedder didn’t break his neck is a mystery.
Yeah, it’s nuts to see old-school footage of him climbing up the goddamn lighting trusses. ALL THE TIME.
I think “some of the times” is a better title ;)
Ed gave me a Davy Jones/Marcia Brady moment too ;)
I hate Pearl Jam but I love Eddie Vedder.
The struggle is real!
Being 45, PJ was/is my muse. I have seen them over 35 times live, and they are hands down, bar none, the best live band in the world. No need to air out my bona fides, but (IMHO) any relevant band since 1985 I have seen, most multiple times. Nothing compares to a Pearl Jam show. Period. End of story. Their passion, their love for their fans, their dedication puts them head and shoulders above anyone else. Add to that you can seem them back-to-back, and totally different experiences. The Best.
I have a good friend who knew Vedder from his childhood days in Chicago, and then when he moved back to Chicago later. He stays in touch with him, and they periodically meet up during the year, and he says that EV may be the nicest and most generous person he’s ever met.
I met Ed in 97 at the Tibetan Freedom show, and I was there that night when Ed thought the guy stole his joint. October 31, Cincinnati, Ohio.
I am a huge PJ fan, die hard conservative (I skip the Bushleaguer song, but defend EV’s right or anyone else’s to criticize their government), and have yet to see them in concert. It’s like my white whale. I’ve had tickets but had to give them up because something came up with my boys.
I will tell you this, I can’t stand their channel on XM. Their shows might be great live, but I hate their live recordings (for the sound quality).
As much Dixie Chicks got so much heat over their President Bush concerts, I’ve wondered why Bu$hleaguer didn’t seem to hurt Pearl Jam’s image. Bu$hleaguer came out a few months before the Dixie Chicks voiced their feelings. I don’t remember there being CD burnings.
Anyways, hope you get to see them.
@Disco stu: I think the difference (for me, anyway), is that when the Dixie Chicks came out with their message (more Natalie Maines than the others), they were in a foreign country (Britain) and playing to anti-American sentiment. You never heard them say in the US they were ashamed of being from Texas. If you have a problem with a family member, you keep it in the family. I might not like my brother, but put your dukes up if you talk about him too, you know?
Yeah, makes perfect sense when you put it that way.
to point #2 on here: he did the same thing in St Paul this October! The 4-year old behind us had the same sign saying it was his “first concert.” Eddie threw me the tambourine to give to the boy. Very cool moment!
PJ came to my country, Argentina, in 2013, the best concert of my life, and he was the nicest front man ever. He talked spanish and said the most beautiful things. Those were rough times for our country because a big storm teared apart everything, and everyone was trying to help and it was afwul, PJ came like three days after that or so, and he sent his condolences and spoke beautiful words. He’s an INCREDIBLE human being and I love him to death.