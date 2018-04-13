Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today Berlin-based Finnish electronic duo Amnesia Scanner released their latest track, “AS Chaos,” a collaboration with noise and techno artist Pan Daijing. You can hear the song by watching the lyric video above.

The song is a surging circular rhythm that’s part rave part swirling whirpool of opposing but equally destructive currents. Daijing handles the vocals here, sung in both English and Mandarin. For those familiar with Amnesia Scanner it’s a kind of destruction that’s at once familiar and wholly modern and new– a line that the duo regularly split with their abrasive post-club arrangements.

PAN Records, who released Daijing’s Lack LP last year are also responsible for releasing this single. According to a press release, “AS Chaos” marks the start of a new cycle of work for Amnesia Scanner and hints that we can expect more from the group via the label later this year– perhaps suggesting there’s a full-length album on the way.

Amnesia Scanner have one EP under their belt, released in 2016, as well as a number of mixtapes, including 2014’s AS LIVE [][][][][], 2015’s AS ANGELS RIG HOOK, and AS Truth, released last year.

In late 2013 they produced a track for Mykki Blanco called “Booty Bamboo.” In 2015 they collaborated with Holly Herndon on Platform album cut “An Exit.”

Prior to Lack, Daijing released a cassette in 2015 called Sex & Disease.

“AS Chaos” is out today via PAN Records. You can order it here.