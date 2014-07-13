An 8th Grade Metal Band From Brooklyn Landed A Million Dollar Record Deal With Sony

In the music business, it usually takes years for a band to put a dent in the local and regional music scene. That was then, but now we have the Internet, where fame is just a viral video away. That said, a Brooklyn-based metal band named Unlocking the Truth that has taken YouTube by storm landed a record contract worth $1.8 million dollars with Sony. From the NY Post:

“I’m so excited! We’ve made it!” gushed 12-year-old drummer Jarad Dawkins, of Crown Heights. “We were discovered on YouTube,” Dawkins continued, shouting over the noise at a Camden, NJ stadium where the boys were scheduled to perform Friday night. “After that we started getting calls and performing more and as we performed we got bigger and bigger,” the preteen said.

What makes these kids so different from other metal bands?

Sacks says the boys have a chance of becoming the new face of rock because they are unique — black artists excelling in heavy metal, a genre typically dominated by white musicians. (via)

That’s a pretty great thing to happen at a young age. And speaking of their age, that seems to be a lot of money for kids, and we’ve all seen what happens when you give kids a lot of money. What are the details of this deal?

The deal includes 16 to 17 percent in royalties, a fee that’s slightly above the industry average, said entertainment attorney Richard Wolfe. The deal is particularly impressive for artists without a track record, added Wolfe, who has repped Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson. But there is a hook on the exclusive five-album deal– the boys will only see the real money after an initial $60,000 advance if their first album sells over 250,000 copies. Another industry expert, James Sammataro of the law firm Stroock, called that bar “extremely high” noting that Beyonce’s last album sold just over 600,000 units. (via)

Selling 250,000 albums as a new artist is pretty difficult. Let’s hope this all works out for Unlocking the Truth. They seem to already have the performing and online promotion aspect nailed. Check them out performing at Coachella below.

