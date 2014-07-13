An 8th Grade Metal Band From Brooklyn Landed A Million Dollar Record Deal With Sony

In the music business, it usually takes years for a band to put a dent in the local and regional music scene. That was then, but now we have the Internet, where fame is just a viral video away. That said, a Brooklyn-based metal band named Unlocking the Truth that has taken YouTube by storm landed a record contract worth $1.8 million dollars with Sony. From the NY Post:
“I’m so excited! We’ve made it!” gushed 12-year-old drummer Jarad Dawkins, of Crown Heights.
“We were discovered on YouTube,” Dawkins continued, shouting over the noise at a Camden, NJ stadium where the boys were scheduled to perform Friday night.
“After that we started getting calls and performing more and as we performed we got bigger and bigger,” the preteen said.
What makes these kids so different from other metal bands?
Sacks says the boys have a chance of becoming the new face of rock because they are unique — black artists excelling in heavy metal, a genre typically dominated by white musicians. (via)
That’s a pretty great thing to happen at a young age. And speaking of their age, that seems to be a lot of money for kids, and we’ve all seen what happens when you give kids a lot of money. What are the details of this deal?
The deal includes 16 to 17 percent in royalties, a fee that’s slightly above the industry average, said entertainment attorney Richard Wolfe.
The deal is particularly impressive for artists without a track record, added Wolfe, who has repped Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson.
But there is a hook on the exclusive five-album deal– the boys will only see the real money after an initial $60,000 advance if their first album sells over 250,000 copies.
Another industry expert, James Sammataro of the law firm Stroock, called that bar “extremely high” noting that Beyonce’s last album sold just over 600,000 units. (via)
Selling 250,000 albums as a new artist is pretty difficult. Let’s hope this all works out for Unlocking the Truth. They seem to already have the performing and online promotion aspect nailed. Check them out performing at Coachella below.
I might by the album just because of that bitchin fro
Wicked
awesome. saw the video that screenshot is from and those kids are epic.
A Band Called Death: Part 2 Electric Boogaloo
+1
that is a shitty moshpit
I watched it for a minute because I wanted to laugh at Old Skull v2, but I didn’t even notice the music.. I was too mesmerized by white kids skipping in a circle while people film it with phones.
Most pit my ass.
1) I might buy the album just to help these kids make that butt-ton of money to see if they can handle fame (spolier alert: they can’t)
2) “Sacks says the boys have a chance of becoming the new face of rock because they are unique — black artists excelling in heavy metal, a genre typically dominated by white musicians.” — Somewhere, the boys from Living Colour are weeping.
Somewhere, the boys from Living Colour are weeping
So am I.
I gave it a couple days, no one else said it: Byron Davis and Derrick Green might have some words.
When the hell did a mosh pit become a track meet?
When heavy metal started sounding more like an entrance theme for a professional wrestler instead of actually fucking awesome.
Break the walls down!
“What makes the kids so different from other metal bands?”
They’re both children and the embodiment of our 15 nanoseconds of fame culture? Wait is teh answer “They’re Content”?
No way they end up like Justin Bieber.
Nah, if they fill a private jet with weed smoke, they’ll actually get arrested.
So basically their deal is rigged? Isn’t the record company the one doing the kind of promotion (or lack thereof) to enable an album to hit 250,000? It’s not like metal is in much of a resurgence right now, hell Dimebag Darrel could come back from the dead & front a new Pantera record & even that would be lucky to hit those numbers in the current music climate. Shoulda held out for a better deal, you’re playing Coachella w/o a contract, you don’t need the majors these days.
If they manage to get on the reality singing shows and what not, and girls see them and go crazy, it could work. But I just can’t see them selling 250,000 albums. Seems like they set the high bar knowing that it could back fire and they’re safe if it fails to work out.
Yeah they definitely have the time advantage & the novelty of youth going for them, but Black Sabbaths last reunion record barely cracked 200,000, and Deafheaven’s Sunbather was one of the best reviewed albums of its year in any genre & they only hit like 30,000 I believe. 5 albums is the full breadth of most bands quality material, even though they could potentially bust them out before they’re in their twenties, the record industry will look even more different. It does seem like metal is ripe for a resurgence & a band like this could help bring that about, so they could do really well on touring revenue if that end of the deal is solid.
13 (Sabbath’s last album) cracked 200k in the U.S. alone at the end of the second week (remember that it topped the Billboard charts in its first week).
250k might be attainable, depending on how long they have to reach it, and which markets Sony pushes it in.
@jonb227 [www.bravewords.com] Now that the Sabbath thing is cleared up.
I hope they hit the mark, and I will help them hit it by buying an album. I do not like how the record label “talked” the band up….If you can call it that. Because no one ever thinks of a “Black Man” when you mention greatest guitarist of all time…right
Forget that Hendrix turned the guitar world upside down when he came onto the scene.
So we’re just all cool with the fact that they were only picked because they’re black?
Because they’re young and they’re black and their hats are real low. Do I look like a mind reader, sir? I don’t know.
That’s the friendliest mosh pit…….EVER!
Black or white, I’m just happy to see music played with instruments instead of a dj, or sung by a girl who’s only famous cuz she has a giant butt.
Yes. Now kids will ask for an instrument from their parents and their parents will get them a desk with an mp3 player.
White people are taking over rap so now black people are taking Metal. The only difference is much of the public that listens to rap music is white…now you have some black metalheads but not nearly enough to help these kids sell 250,000 copies.
Maybe not only black people will buy black artists albums and vice versa. Because that isnt true and is just a generalization.
I dont get why people wont buy their album just based on their age? That is the real story not their race.
kinda cool that a couple of black kids from the hood can help metal get more popular…
The best thing about rap/hip-hop being so bland, limited and toothless these days will hopefully be its audience finally coming out of the musical closet and showing some outright love for a more diverse musical palette. For Lemmy’s sake, there’s guys in Botswana going full metal and leather in triple-degree heat. Metalheads in the states gotta step their game up. [www.messynessychic.com]
Hahaha, look at this video around the 0:40-0:50 mark…brother is freaked out…haha. [www.youtube.com]
Anybody remember the last teeny bopper metal sensation Black Tide? Didn’t think so. Hope the kids do well. But 250,000 is a lot of records now days.