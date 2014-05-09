An All-Girl Band Filmed Themselves Having Orgasms For Their New Music Video

Say hello to ADAM, an all-girl Dutch electronic dance music band who had the bright idea to film their music video for “Go to Go” while the ladies were using vibrators. I have major problem with this: “electronic dance music” doesn’t quite do the group justice. They need a new genre, like:

-EDMoan

-C*ck and Roll

-Hardcore Spunk

-Orgasm Country

-Instrcumental

These are all terrible ideas, and I hope you add a few more.