An All-Girl Band Filmed Themselves Having Orgasms For Their New Music Video

#Music Videos
05.09.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Say hello to ADAM, an all-girl Dutch electronic dance music band who had the bright idea to film their music video for “Go to Go” while the ladies were using vibrators. I have major problem with this: “electronic dance music” doesn’t quite do the group justice. They need a new genre, like:

-EDMoan
-C*ck and Roll
-Hardcore Spunk
-Orgasm Country
-Instrcumental

These are all terrible ideas, and I hope you add a few more.

