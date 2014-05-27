An Old Cut Of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ Gets A New Music Video

05.27.14

While you’ve been coolin’, Led Zeppelin fans are droolin’ over forthcoming reissues of Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, and Led Zeppelin III. Among the goodies vinyl collectors everywhere can look forward to is a previously unreleased “rough” cut of “Whole Lotta Love,” which according to Jimmy Page “is the mix down from the night that we recorded it, so it doesn’t have any of the overdubs that everyone will be familiar with.” Also, there’s a girl without a bra on in the music video, so there’s something for everyone.

