Andy De Santis

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“It’s gotta be Chickenfoot,” Chris Farren deadpans. I’ve just jokingly asked the 32-year-old indie singer-songwriter whether Antarctigo Vespucci — the band he formed five years ago with fellow punk-rock hero Jeff Rosenstock — is the greatest supergroup of all-time. It would be, Farren concedes, were it not for the immortal combination of Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

“I feel like we’re neck and neck with Chickenfoot,” he reiterates. “Maybe we get Satriani and Hagar in Antarctigo, and Jeff and I just leave. They can do it. That would be cool.”

Perhaps it is overly grandiose to describe a band composed of two funny, humble, everyman (i.e. barely famous) rockers like Rosenstock and Farren as a “supergroup.” But in the time since the duo’s 2015 release Leavin’ La Vida Loca, they have become two of the most beloved and respected artists in punk. While Farren, who led the Florida band Fake Problems for eight years, broke out in 2016 with his full-length debut Can’t Die, Rosenstock put out a modern classic of the genre, WORRY., that same year, and subsequently gave one of the most memorable performances in recent years at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

But Rosenstock and Farren always intended to return to Antarctigo Vespucci, a fuzzed-out power-pop outfit that’s sweeter than Rosenstock’s anthemic and politically incisive solo work and noisier than Farren’s usual melodic fare. For the upcoming Love In The Time Of E-mail, due out Friday, Rosenstock helped Farren work through a stack of demos with titles like “The Price Is Right Theme Song” and “Breathless On DVD,” sharpening the hooks and teasing out their tuneful melancholy.

In separate interviews, I talked to Rosenstock and Farren about their partnership, and why making music together is a good excuse to hang out.