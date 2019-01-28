Republic

At this point, there’s really no stopping Ariana Grande. 2018 truly was her year, and so far, it looks like 2019 will bring more of the same. Her Thank U, Next album is coming out in just a couple weeks, and her latest single from the record, “7 Rings,” is doing very well. The song has been so successful, in fact, that it has reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“7 Rings” is just the 33rd single ever to debut at the top of the charts (out of the 1,082 No. 1 songs of all time). This is Grande’s second song to debut at No. 1, which means that Grande is only the third female artist ever to have multiple songs debut at the top spot (alongside Britney Spears and Mariah Carey). Drake and Justin Bieber have also previously achieved that feat. Furthermore, Grande’s Thank U, Next and Carey’s Daydream are the only albums by female artists to have multiple songs debut at No. 1.

This success has come thanks in large part to the tremendous streaming success of the song: “7 Rings” became the fastest song in history to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. The previous record holder? It’s Grande’s own “Thank U, Next,” which hit that number in 11 days.

Fans thirsting for more Grande don’t have much longer to wait: The singer recently confirmed that Thank U, Next will be released on February 8.

Thank U, Next is out 02/08 via Republic.