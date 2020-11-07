Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Chance The Rapper, And More React To Joe Biden Officially Becoming The 46th President

The year’s presidential election has been a rollercoaster from start to finish. Following a pair of unorthodox debates as well as an election day that turned into more of an election week, the long ride is over: On Saturday morning, Joe Biden was officially crowned the 46th president of the United States. Shortly after the announcement was made the music world took to social media to celebrate.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter and wrote, “CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris,” followed by a group of white heart emojis, adding, “THANK GOD.” Chance The Rapper kept things simple by tweeting, “AYYYYYYYYYYY,” while John Legend opted for a longer message. “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris!” the singer said. “Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

Lil Nas X brought his trademark sarcasm, tweeting, “i used to take that lil n**** joe to school. lil bro used to always say one day imma be president. now look at em. sh*t crazy how life work! congrats tho lil bro.” Reason praised Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, writing, “WE GOT A BLACK FEMALE VP! AMERICA IS GREAT FOR THE DAY!”

You can find more tweets from the music world below.

