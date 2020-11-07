The year’s presidential election has been a rollercoaster from start to finish. Following a pair of unorthodox debates as well as an election day that turned into more of an election week, the long ride is over: On Saturday morning, Joe Biden was officially crowned the 46th president of the United States. Shortly after the announcement was made the music world took to social media to celebrate.

AYYYYYYYYYYY — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

Ariana Grande took to Twitter and wrote, “CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris,” followed by a group of white heart emojis, adding, “THANK GOD.” Chance The Rapper kept things simple by tweeting, “AYYYYYYYYYYY,” while John Legend opted for a longer message. “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris!” the singer said. “Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

i used to take that lil nigga joe to school. lil bro used to always say one day imma be president. now look at em. shit crazy how life work! congrats tho lil bro 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂💯🐍💚 — nope (@LilNasX) November 7, 2020

WE GOT A BLACK FEMALE VP! AMERICA IS GREAT FOR THE DAY! — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) November 7, 2020

Lil Nas X brought his trademark sarcasm, tweeting, “i used to take that lil n**** joe to school. lil bro used to always say one day imma be president. now look at em. sh*t crazy how life work! congrats tho lil bro.” Reason praised Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, writing, “WE GOT A BLACK FEMALE VP! AMERICA IS GREAT FOR THE DAY!”

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

A black women is in the White House! We really doing our shit❤️🤍💙 — drama. (@ThegirlJT) November 7, 2020

FUCK DONALD TRUMP 🔈🔈🔈🔈 — 4HUNNID (@YG) November 7, 2020

You ain’t got to go home Bruh bruh .. but you gotta get the fuck up outta here. — Gold mouf (@lute_west9) November 7, 2020

just woke up to a new America, HOLY FUCK. 🥳 — Kyle Dɨon (@iKyleDion) November 7, 2020

Voting Rights Act of 1965. That is the tweet. — Sango (@SangoBeats) November 7, 2020

Biden walking into the White House pic.twitter.com/thiw4dNchw — Bizness Boi (@BiznessBoi) November 7, 2020

.Mac somewhere wit a ciggy in Heaven laughin down at bruh😂😂😂✌🏾bye bitch — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 7, 2020

everybody wave bye to that man… we got work to do on ourselves & for each other ✌🏽 — black (@6LACK) November 7, 2020

BIDEN!!! PRESIDENT- ELECT !!!! HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT- ELECT !!! 🇺🇸 — Davido (@davido) November 7, 2020

JOE BIDDEN WON OMGGG — jay (@JAYVERSACE) November 7, 2020

AHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!! — CHASE B (@ogchaseb) November 7, 2020

the country saves itself from itself once again — gallant (@SoGallant) November 7, 2020

baby i want joe biden, need joe biden 🎶 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) November 7, 2020

Trump outta here — Que (@Jacquees) November 7, 2020

