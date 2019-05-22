Ariana Grande Marked The Anniversary Of The Manchester Bombing With A Subtle Tribute To The City

05.22.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On May 22, 2017, there was a bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. 23 people died as a result of the attack, and naturally, it was a difficult experience for Grande. She has publicly expressed on multiple occasions how the incident has impacted her, and today, on the second anniversary of the bombing, Grande has shared a subtle tribute to the city of Manchester. On her Instagram story, Grande posted a black screen with just a bee emoji in the middle, since the bee is a common symbol representing the city and its hard-working history.

@arianagrande/Instagram

On this day last year, Grande shared a message for the people of Manchester, tweeting, “thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

Grande spoke about the impact of the attack in an interview that was published a bit over a year ago, saying, “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever. […] Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

Read our review of Grande’s Sweetener tour here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEmanchesterManchester ArenaManchester AttacksMANCHESTER BOMBING
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP