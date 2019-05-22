Getty Image

On May 22, 2017, there was a bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. 23 people died as a result of the attack, and naturally, it was a difficult experience for Grande. She has publicly expressed on multiple occasions how the incident has impacted her, and today, on the second anniversary of the bombing, Grande has shared a subtle tribute to the city of Manchester. On her Instagram story, Grande posted a black screen with just a bee emoji in the middle, since the bee is a common symbol representing the city and its hard-working history.

@arianagrande/Instagram

On this day last year, Grande shared a message for the people of Manchester, tweeting, “thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

Grande spoke about the impact of the attack in an interview that was published a bit over a year ago, saying, “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever. […] Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

