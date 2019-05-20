Getty Image

SpongeBob SquarePants was and continues to be an iconic cartoon for fans of all ages, and among those are Ariana Grande. That also makes sense considering the two are both Nickelodeon products, as Grande launched her acting career on the Nick series Victorious. Her love for SpongeBob is well documented, and lately, she’s been putting her powerhouse vocals to use by singing some of the show’s iconic music. Last month, she was caught singing the “Krusty Krab Pizza” song, and now, she has taken a stab at the heart-wrenching duet, “This Grill Is Not A Home”

The song comes from the 2002 episode “Welcome To The Chum Bucket,” in which Mr. Krabs lost SpongeBob to Plankton in a game of cards, so SpongeBob was forced to work at the Chum Bucket. During the episode, Spongebob and Mr. Krabs sing the duet, which is actually a pretty emotional song that features lyrics like, “But this grill is not a home / This is not the stove I know / I would trade it all away / If you’d come back to stay.”

Grande didn’t sing the whole thing start to finish in her Instagram video, but belted out some lyrics between bouts of laughter, showing that even when she’s goofing around, there’s no turning that voice off.

Watch Grande’s video above, and listen to the original song below.