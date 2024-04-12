What Did Drake Say To ASAP Rocky Before The ‘Show Of Hands’ Diss?

Drake’s got some “F*ckin’ Problems” lately. His most immediate appears to be that half the rappers who appeared with him on that song in 2013 seem to hate him now — or at least, that’s rap kayfabe these days. Drake’s feud with Kendrick has turned into a full-blown ambush, with ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd joining the festivities on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album We Still Don’t Trust You. Drake’s the Toranaga of hip-hop’s version of Shogun and at this point, it looks like Future is Kazunari, leading the rest of the regents against him.

However, unlike the Japanese feudal lord in that show, it could be argued that Drake’s brought a lot of this on himself. For instance, ASAP Rocky probably wouldn’t have thrown shots in his “Show My Hands” verse had Drake left well enough alone on his most recent album, For All The Dogs. In multiple songs — “Fear Of Heights,” “Virginia Beach,” and “Another Late Night” — he makes subtle references to his prior relationship with Rihanna and drops digs at Rocky for ending up with her in the end. Rihanna and Rocky share two children together and have been rumored to be either engaged or married for the past year. Drake also seemingly alluded to Rihanna during his tour for the album earlier this year.

On “Fear Of Heights,” Drake sings, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me / I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you / Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister / Auntie like a family picture / And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you / Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.” Which… come on, man. Do better.

It was all good just a couple of years ago, too. Drake was popping out at ASAP Rocky’s shows in 2019 and gifting him $150k chains in 2020. However, after Rihanna and Rocky went public with their relationship in 2022, Drake unfollowed the pair on Instagram, passive-aggressive millennials’ official signal that “we can’t be friends.” And Drake is nothing if not passive-aggressive.

Rocky appeared to hit back at Drake earlier this year as well, with fans interpreting lines from his verse on Kid Cudi’s album as shots at the Canadian certified lover boy. If 2 Chainz comes out of the woodwork to smoke his “No Lie” collaborator too, Drake’s going to need an intervention. Maybe Post Malone or somebody can be his John Blackthorne.