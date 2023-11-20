Asap Rocky Rihanna In New York City 2023
Getty Image
Music

ASAP Rocky Was Literally (And Hilariously) At A Loss For Words When Someone Else Made Rihanna Laugh

ASAP Rocky couldn’t stop laughing when playfully jogging away from a TMZ reporter who struggled to keep pace and eventually threw up, as captured in a video posted by TMZ on October 31. Rocky looked like he wanted to throw up when he heard someone else making Rihanna laugh at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend.

On Saturday night, November 18, Fenty Cop posted the now-viral eight-second clip on X (formerly known as Twitter). In it, Rocky begins to answer an off-camera interviewer. Two words in, he abruptly pauses with an alarmed look on his face. A woman’s laugh can be heard off-camera, and we’re presuming it was Rihanna based on how quickly Rocky’s antennas were activated. He looks truly befuddled while his eyes dart around the room. “What the f*ck is that?” he asks with a nervous smile. “What was that?”

The reactions to Rocky’s reaction are equally entertaining.

Rihanna and Rocky were mainstays throughout the weekend’s festivities — delivering plenty of viral content.

At one point, Complex asked Rocky about what he and Rihanna could create if they collaborated together at Puma.

“If me and my lady was to collaborate, what could we team up and just f*cking smash and go crazy on?” Rocky responded. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better. […] I mean, we had a third designer come and help — a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything, and we had these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022. Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy while performing the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show this February. She gave birth to Riot, their second son, in August.

