The iHeartRadio Music Festival is this weekend in Las Vegas, and concertgoers can look forward to a full lineup including Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, and more, with headliners Chris Martin and The Weeknd. However, they will be missing out on a third headliner, ASAP Rocky, who today announced he is dropping out of the festival due to illness.

“UNFORTUNATELY, I ENDED UP GETTING SICK & I WON’T BE ABLE TO PERFORM AT THE @iheartfestival,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “IM SORRY TO MY FANS & THANKFUL TO @iheartradio FOR THE OPPORTUNITY! I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO PERFORMING SOME NEW MUSIC FOR YALL! ENJOY THE SHOW THE LINE UP IS 🔥🔥🔥”

Look I don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone, but the Harlem rapper has had a bumpy 2024 when it comes to keeping commitments. After declaring an August 30 release date for his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, Billboard revealed that the project would be delayed in its feature on him. He’s been dropping songs that may or may not appear on the album, such as “Tailor Swif” and “Ruby Rosary” with J. Cole, but has not offered any updates on its release. While we hope he gets well soon, we also hope he’s using the weekend off productively.