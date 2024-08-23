Just when you thought the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival couldn’t grow any more today (August 23) organizers proved otherwise. Back in June, the multiday event set to be held at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on September 20 and 21.

So far, musicians slated to perform include Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, and Uproxx cover star Paramore. Now, Billboard has exclusively revealed that Asap Rocky, Chris Martin, and The Weeknd were added to the lineup.

The summer has been filled with dozens of tours, festivals, and showcases tailored to specific genres. But the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival’s list of confirmed acts run the gamut of sonic influences including rock, rap, pop, and country. Tickets for 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now. Find more information here.

If you aren’t able to catch the multi-day event in-person, you are in luck. The performances will be accessible in other ways. Hulu will livestream the sets, while and iHeartRadio station nationwide will broadcast the event.

Continue below to view the full 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup.