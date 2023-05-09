It’s a question many of us have found ourselves asking in the wake of a breakup: “How Soon” is too soon to move on? UPROXX Sessions‘ latest guest, Austin Sanders, better known as ASTN, turned that question into the foundation of his moody breakthrough single, which finds him wondering whether moving on is the right choice if it just hurts his ex even more.

Of his latest single, he said, “I’ve always been perceptive of others’ feelings and would consider myself an empath. That made it really hard for me to make any sort of selfish decision, even if it was the right decision. Moving on from someone isn’t as easy as some people make it seem, and that’s what ‘How Soon’ represents for me. There’s no guideline to follow. There’s no set of rules. I just finally did what was right for me.”

Hailing from Florida and based in Los Angeles, ASTN had his first brush with fame in 2021 after he covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” His soulful rendition garnered a viral following and since then, he’s been on a steady climb to stardom, releasing a string of EPs of original tunes like “How Soon” and “Gradually,” signing to Warner Records in 2022. With a musical style reminiscent of R&B Justin Bieber and much more empathetic Brent Faiyaz, it’s only a matter of time before ASTN is the star he already has the chops to be.

Check out ASTN’s performance of “How Soon” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

ASTN is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.