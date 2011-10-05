REMINDER George Harrison Was Awesome

Martin Scorsese’s two part documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, premieres tonight on HBO (trailer after the jump) and I see no way it’s not going to be f’n magnificent. Beatle, world class guitarist, singer-songwriter, Traveling Wilbury, Hare Krishna devotee, Formula One enthusiast, Monty Python cameo actor: Harrison’s life was simply one ginormous reminder that we should all strive to be more interesting. For a primer I’ve scoured the world wide web for every interesting photo of Harrison hanging out with other interesting people out there. It’s enough to make you rethink everything about yourself.

