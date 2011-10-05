REMINDER George Harrison Was Awesome

10.05.11

Martin Scorsese’s two part documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, premieres tonight on HBO (trailer after the jump) and I see no way it’s not going to be f’n magnificent. Beatle, world class guitarist, singer-songwriter, Traveling Wilbury, Hare Krishna devotee, Formula One enthusiast, Monty Python cameo actor: Harrison’s life was simply one ginormous reminder that we should all strive to be more interesting. For a primer I’ve scoured the world wide web for every interesting photo of Harrison hanging out with other interesting people out there. It’s enough to make you rethink everything about yourself.

We suggest you visit F*ck Yeah George Harrison for gems like this

