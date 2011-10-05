REMINDER George Harrison Was Awesome

Martin Scorsese’s two part documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, premieres tonight on HBO (trailer after the jump) and I see no way it’s not going to be f’n magnificent. Beatle, world class guitarist, singer-songwriter, Traveling Wilbury, Hare Krishna devotee, Formula One enthusiast, Monty Python cameo actor: Harrison’s life was simply one ginormous reminder that we should all strive to be more interesting. For a primer I’ve scoured the world wide web for every interesting photo of Harrison hanging out with other interesting people out there. It’s enough to make you rethink everything about yourself.
The formula one champion Goerge’s hanging out with is 1976 world champion James Hunt, not the 1973 world champion Jackie Stewart.
Oops! Thats James Hunt man, but you’re right about him hanging out with Jackie Stewart of course. Loving the photos, out to buy the DVD tomorrow if its out. Tx
@Wiggles and JB: Whoops! Fixed. Thanks.
I think its Dennis Wilson
Dennis Wilson/beach Boys – fishing with him
#22 “Harrison, his second wife, Olivia Trinidad Arias, and Johnny Cash.” — That’s not Olivia, that’s June Carter Cash.
i think it’s Mark Hudson..his is either Kate Hudson’s father with Goldie Hawn or her uncle..anyway, usually tours with Ringo every year..ALL Star Band…looks like mostly..
one with Petty & Lynne last shot?.The guy is Stevie Winwood.. & maybe his wife “Valerie”..song( Steve Winwood from Traffic and Spencer Davis group..also had solo career..) “Talking back to the NIght”( MIchelob commercial early 1980’s)
I like his guitar work, but the same old Hare Krishna goop, is so outdated! Most educated people have left the old false religions and are focussed on Jesus Christ. Pagans are another remarkable regression… They worship the creation, but ignore or oppose the Creator. Come on, George! You are way to smart not to realize that making peace with God, is the only true peace there is. Now get going and let’s see some real change!
the last picture all the people are “of note.” how can u say as a human that anyone means more than someone else. also i know that the blonde headed woman who is facing away from the camera in the bottom leftish is chris o’dell.
@ Mike Sanders: George Harrison passed away in 2002, so it’s a little redundant to accost him due to his religous beliefs. Oh, and Hinduism is a wonderful faith. When you refer to “Most educated people,” you are talking about Americans with a high school education, right? See how silly it is to knock someone’s faith? It kind of hurts a bit, doesn’t it? What right have I? Ask yourself as well. We love you George, wherever you are.
“Come on, George! You are way to smart not to realize that making peace with God, is the only true peace there is. Now get going and let’s see some real change!”
You’re not doing jesus any favors, FYI. God is angry because you are judging his children as if he gave you free will do that. He wants you to love all of his children unconditionally. Hell is the creation of Princes who are easily frightened by those people who show them no fear.
In the last picture, the man on the right is Derek Taylor, best known for his work as press officer for The Beatles.
Hello Mike Sanders. Who are you talking to? George Harrison died 10 years ago. Also, if you bother to read anything, you would find that Christianity is NOT the biggest religion in the world; it just has the most obnoxious followers. I love you “Christians” who condemn others in Christ’s name.
That is Don Nix fishing with George.
George gave so much of himself and his music emulated the very nature of God. I am a follower of Jesus and beleive in our Creator. A good God who loves us all. As George so sought after God with his whole heart I feel sure that in his last days his search was not in vain for our Good God was there to greet him. George’s wife stated that when he left his body there was a great light and it was evident that something divine happened. God is not religious, he is amazing. He is the true God, who loves us so much that he made a way an amazing way through Jesus. It is not complicated and not filled with all the junk we fill it with, it is simple, God is Love. If you seek him in the quiet moments of your life you can feel his presence and he is there, one simple thought away, in the midst of everything he is there, ready to fill you with all the joy he has to give you. If you go to ibethel.org and listen to Bill Johnson speak on When Heaven invades Earth it will help us all understand how religion distorts what true Christianity is about. God bless!
