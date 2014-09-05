Aziz Ansari’s Parents Took A Pretty Adorable Picture With Jay Z And Beyonce

09.05.14

Parks & Recreation star Aziz Ansari took his parents to last weekend’s Made in America concert in Philadelphia to see Kanye West perform. While they were all there, they ran into this unidentified couple backstage and snapped a picture. Pretty cute if you ask me, strangers coming together across generations at a concert like this. Must have been a thrill for that younger couple to meet Ansari’s parents, too. I mean, he’s on TV and everything.

Source: Instagram

