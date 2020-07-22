Although concerts and festivals have been canceled for pretty much the remainder of 2020, there’s still some decent news on the horizon. Should new COVID cases fall to manageable levels or an effective (and inexpensive) vaccine be discovered, 2021 is looking stacked. One festival with an attractive 2021 lineup is Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest, billed as “the world’s biggest Latin Trap & Reggaeton festival,” which is aiming for an August 13-15 weekend in Rosarito for its official third edition.

Aside from the obvious benefits of the sunny seaside venue, the lineup is packed to the gills with the top talent in contemporary Latin music, with Anuel AA, J Balvin, and Ozuna headlining a roster that includes international superstars like Becky G, El Alfa, Farruko, Guaynaa, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Lunay, Myke Towers, Sech, and Sky Rompiendo, among others. It’s a prime opportunity to catch up on the burgeoning Latin music scene which has reached new heights of popularity in recent years as stars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin have released bigger and bigger hits. The full rosters and tickets can be found here.

Ticket holders for the canceled 2020 edition of the festival will have their passes honored, while those who cannot attend can request a full refund. The refund must be claimed within the next week.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.