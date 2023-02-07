The genre-bending Bakar is back with a vibrant new single. On his new single, “Good News,” the UK singer celebrates a special love in his life, finding joy in the small, intimate moments they share.

The track opens with a soft-acoustic guitar, as Bakar delivers his signature crooning vocals. A kick drum then sets in, giving the song a punchy, heart-thumping feel.

“All along I was feelin’ nothin’ / ‘Til you came along, I started feelin’ somethin’ / Man, I’m just glad you put me amongst it / This feels like good news / I can’t lie, man, I thought I lost it / Then you came along, made it feel like justice,” sings Bakar on the song’s opening verse.

Bakar previously premiered “Good News” at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 23 Men’s show during Paris Fashion Week, where he served as the show’s music curator and composer.

Last year was a big breakthrough year for Bakar. On top of releasing his second album, Nobody’s Home, he opened for Travis Scott in London and released a fashion collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh. He is gearing up for a busy 2023, as he is set to perform at Coachella in April, as well as drop new music throughout the year.

In the meantime, you can check out “Good News” above.