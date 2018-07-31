Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

For me personally, the summer is when I listen to The Cure more than any other time of year. The light ’80s vibes must be comforting or something. That’s sort of what’s going on with the finest albums I came across on Bandcamp this month: Most of July’s picks have an old-school-inspired sound that’s undoubtedly contemporary, so check out some throwback-leaning albums to look forward to below.

5. Bad Bad Meow — Giving Up

If the album art and artist name didn’t tip you off, Bad Bad Meow is a bit silly, but that doesn’t mean they’re no good. Their oddity is a big part in what makes them catchy as hell, in fact: The title track, a sort of expansion on “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” also borrows from Cake and They Might Be Giants for an insanely fun indie rock tune that goes a lot of places in just three minutes.

4. Stereo League — A Light On Each Side

The War On Drugs have thrust synthy heartland rock right into the indie mainstream, and it would seem that Philadelphia’s Stereo League are Adam Granduciel disciples. They’re right on that same wavelength, creating atmospheric, world-building, reverb-drenched rock that’s hard to ignore when it sticks with you as it does.