Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There are a bunch of albums coming out in the next few weeks or months that we’ve been eagerly anticipating, but sometimes the best records are the ones that come out of nowhere to unexpectedly grab you by the collar, make unceasing eye contact and absolutely demand your attention. They can come from anywhere, and for years now, Bandcamp has been one of those anywheres.

The DIY music distribution platform is a breeding ground for talent, but also for a lot of weird nonsense. Every month, I filter the latter out of the former and find the best underground music the internet has to offer, and the findings in March were strong.

5. The Library Band — Non-Fiction

If you’re pushing yourself as an acoustic-based act, you better be bringing it, because every doe-eyed college sophomore has an acoustic guitar and knows a few chords just fine. New York’s The Library Band brings it, and they might make you want to get a library card. The group goes through a variety of moods on the six-track release, but they sound like they’re having the most fun on opener “My Keys Go.” The guitar work is dexterous and airy, and the carefree vibes border on Jack Johnson levels of chill. The hook is almost goofy in its simplicity — “I have my car / But where did my keys go? / I know it all / But then what do I know?” — but the back and forth between the vocals and the quick-fingered guitar results in a song that is super, super fun and easy to listen to.

4. Chillscape — Temptations

If there’s a relative lack of rappers on Bandcamp, their absence is made up for with hip-hop beat makers. There’s ton of lo-fi, pitch-shifted piano-based beats infesting the platform like bedbugs on a motel mattress, but sometimes there are producers who make instrumental work that doesn’t sound like it’s missing a rapper, but is in fact just fine on its own. The UK’s Chillscape is one of those producers. Temptations isn’t a terribly long EP, but it spends enough time churning out hip-hop-driven ambient electronica with robust bass parts that it’s worth the endeavor.