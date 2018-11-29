Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

Although there have been a handful of marquee releases over the past few weeks (Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, and Robyn, to name a few), generally speaking, the onslaught of high-profile music releases tends to slow down some towards the end of the year. That makes it a great time to take a break from the mainstream and explore some lesser-known records, so if you’re looking for something different, Bandcamp is a fantastic destination to find it. In November, there were a few standout pop, indie rock, and disco-inspired records that found their way onto the service, so check out five of the better albums from Bandcamp below.

5. Starwolf — Ti Amo, Stargazer

Modern funky electropop is like pizza: At its worst, it’s still pretty darn good. That’s not to say that Starwolf’s latest is low quality, of course, but to say that in a genre where it’s easy to just get by, the St. Louis group excels. There are very few points where the music doesn’t compel you to dance, and you’ll be grooving to the big-time Chromeo vibes on “Ti Amo, Stargazer.”

4. Lucill — Lucill EP

Just because it’s dream pop doesn’t mean that it has to be slow and meandering. The Montreal-based Lucill proves that on his debut EP, which falls somewhere between Diiv and Beach House stylistically. He creates immersive environments that are ethereal and reverb-drenched, but he also makes some time to rock, like during the guitar solo on the bass-driven EP-opener “Le rêve.”