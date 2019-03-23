Barbra Streisand Defended Michael Jackson’s ‘Sexual Needs’ And Thinks His Accusers Were ‘Thrilled To Be There’

03.23.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The reverberations from HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary are still echoing in the music and entertainment industries, with streaming plays of Micheal Jackson songs down and many wondering if they can morally listen to Jackson’s music in the wake of the two-part, four-hour documentary.

Some actions still seem a bridge too far for many. Jackson, for example, won’t be removed from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland despite public opinion of Jackson turning sharply in the wake of the documentary’s airing on HBO. And some close friends of Jackson’s continue to defend — or at least deflect — against allegations that Jackson sexually molested multiple children over the course of a decade.

One of those friends and collaborators is Barbra Streisand, who in an interview released on Friday defended Jackson’s “sexual needs” and blamed the parents of the accusers for Jackson’s alleged crimes. Streisand told British paper The Times of London that she “absolutely” believes the two accusers in Leaving Neverland, but blamed bad parenting on their molestation more than Jackson himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSBARBRA STREISANDleaving neverlandmichael jackson
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP