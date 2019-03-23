Getty Image

The reverberations from HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary are still echoing in the music and entertainment industries, with streaming plays of Micheal Jackson songs down and many wondering if they can morally listen to Jackson’s music in the wake of the two-part, four-hour documentary.

Some actions still seem a bridge too far for many. Jackson, for example, won’t be removed from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland despite public opinion of Jackson turning sharply in the wake of the documentary’s airing on HBO. And some close friends of Jackson’s continue to defend — or at least deflect — against allegations that Jackson sexually molested multiple children over the course of a decade.

One of those friends and collaborators is Barbra Streisand, who in an interview released on Friday defended Jackson’s “sexual needs” and blamed the parents of the accusers for Jackson’s alleged crimes. Streisand told British paper The Times of London that she “absolutely” believes the two accusers in Leaving Neverland, but blamed bad parenting on their molestation more than Jackson himself.