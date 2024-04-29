sting
Here Are The BeachLife Festival Set Times For 2024

Southern California’s annual BeachLife Festival is returning to Redondo Beach this weekend with a lineup that includes acts from a truly impressive variety of genres and generations. The headliners are Incubus, My Morning Jacket, and Sting, with additional performances from Devo, Fleet Foxes, Pepper, Santigold, Seal, Sugar Ray, and more. With four stages, there will be a lot going on at any given time, so you can check out the set times below and schedule your day to make the most of your time. The three-day festival runs from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 at Seaside Lagoon.

BeachLife Festival was founded in 2019, and its 2023 edition was featured performances by Gwen Stefani, The Black Keys, Pixies, John Fogerty, The Black Crowes, Modest Mouse, Sublime with Rome, Band of Horses, Tegan and Sara, Kurt Vile, and the Violators.

Friday, May 3

Hightide Stage

2:00–3:00 — The Samples
4:00–5:00 — Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love
6:15–7:25 — Seal
9:00–10:30 — Sting

Lowtide Stage

3:00–4:00 — Bedouin Soundclash
5:05–6:10 — City And Colour
7:30–8:50 — Dirty Heads

Saturday, May 4

Hightide Stage

12:00–1:00 — The Expendables
2:00–3:00 — Chevy Metal
4:00–5:00 — Pepper
6:15–7:25 — Local Natives
9:00–10:30 — Incubus

Lowtide Stage

1:00-2:00 — Sun Room
3:00-4:00 — Steel Pulse
5:05-6:05 — Santigold
7:20-8:50 — Devo

Sunday, May 5

Hightide Stage

11:30–12:30 — Atlas Genius
1:30–2:30 — St. Paul & The Broken Bones
3:30–4:30 — Courtney Barnett
5:30–6:30 — Fleet Foxes
7:50–9:20 — My Morning Jacket

Lowtide Stage

12:30-1:30 — Sugar Ray
2:30-3:30 — Margo Price
4:30-5:30 — ZZ Top
6:30-7:45 — Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab

