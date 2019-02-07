Bebe Rexha’s Best New Artist Grammy Nomination Is The Culmination Of 13 Years Of Hard Work

Bebe Rexha, one of 2018’s biggest breakout performers, may be celebrating a nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammys, but Rexha is hardly a “new artist.”

Rexha has been in the music industry, writing songs for superstar pop and R&B artists like Selena Gomez and Tinashe, for 13 years. After a series of smash singles and features, Rexha’s debut studio album Expectations was certified Gold in 2018. Her song with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” spent 52 weeks on the Billboard charts. Honda Backstage went behind the scenes on the eve of the Grammy announcements, speaking with Rexha, her family, and her collaborators about the passion and drive that brought her to this historic moment.

“She has worked her butt off — days without sleeping, going to the studio, writing and traveling and being on a hundred planes,” the singer’s mother, Bukurije Rexha, says.

Years before the release of Expectations, Rexha faced some serious career setbacks. She signed some “sh*tty contracts” and was actually dropped from her first record deal. But Rexha’s family was there to help her through all of it. Her father “pulled her out of the house” and made the singer walk miles with him. The support of her family was a lifeline for Rexha, and motivation to keep working and stay true to her authentic sound.

“My parents have always kept me leveled and really have been my core. ‘Bebe Rexha’ is really me and my mom and my dad and my brother. It’s like we’re a whole squad, you know?,” Rexha laughs.

Rexha says that the reality of her Grammy nomination hasn’t really hit her yet, but her family knows how special it is to finally get everything she has worked for. “I hope being nominated has given her that confident to keep on going,” her mother says. “The sky’s the limit.”

