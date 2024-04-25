Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I used to play the piano as a kid, I kinda forgot everything. Except for some basic chords, but I told myself to get back into it and bought a piano to practice. In the pandemic, I tried the guitar, but I don’t want to give up on my long nails [laughs]. What was your first job? I used to deliver the local newspaper in my town when I was 12. That sh*t was so hard, and way too heavy to carry by myself, I don’t even know if that sh*t was legal. What is your most prized possession? I don’t often buy very expensive things, but I think a bag that I got gifted from Louboutin. It’s fully covered in Swarovski diamonds, I can’t even find the price online that’s how I know it’s expensive. What is your biggest fear? Subconsciously it would be losing my mom, but I don’t want to give into that fear. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Nina Simone, Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’d book a big ass private jet that fits all of my friends and family and fly to a destination that is not too far, let’s say Milano, Italy. We’d take the morning to go shopping for everyone — clothes, glam, everything. Then we’d head to Lake Como, rent a boat and spend the day on the water, eating, swimming and drinking. From here we’d have dinner near the lake and then take the plane to London to spend the night partying over there and all stay in the same hotel and wake up with a hangover. Good memories and a brand-new wardrobe. What are your three most used emojis? 🌹💐😇. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I hardly watch TV shows at the moment, but if I could pick a movie it would be Dune 3. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Rihanna! See just seems so fun, a rebel at heart and looks like she’s always having a good time, but also remaining a bit private, you know? As well as her being the businesswoman that she is and always including her roots, it’s all qualities and things I relate to myself. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. That astrology is real. It’s just too accurate, and lots of people think it’s bullshit, but I truly relate to so much of it, in regards to myself but also people around me. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? It’s between “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West and “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Yebba. “Ultralight Beam” is just a spiritual experience packaged in a song, it’s just too good and so powerful with the choir, Chance’s verse, and the drums. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” is one of those songs that had me crying so many times. Her vocals, the lyrics, the piano, everything about it is just so beautiful.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I think Paris! It’s the place I’ve performed the most I think so far, and I just love their crowds, you can tell they really appreciate music. I’ve never performed in New York, so that’s definitely on my list! You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Rosalía, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Burna Boy and Erykah Badu. This is based on energy and the ‘live’ experience. I think it would be somewhere near water. Maybe in the Azores? That would be cool. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Probably still in the creative industry. Either a creative director, photographer or director. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? Definitely the past! What’s fun about knowing what’s ahead of you? Also, I’m a sentimental and nostalgic person, so I’d just love to relive some of my best memories. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Stand your ground more, stop being too nice to people, and have clearer boundaries from the jump. It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered? As something that impacted some part of their lives, even if it’s a small part. That it encouraged them, healed something in them, or helped them feel less alone in their feelings.