The first time Eritrean-born, Amsterdam-raised singer RIMON graced my ears was back in 2021 with the release of her second EP I Shine, U Shine. Its six songs present a blend of dancehall, neo-soul, and hip-hop that soothe the ears as much as it adds a pep to your step. “Out Of My Way” is a perfect example of that as RIMON issues a warning to a soon-to-be partner moments she begins an endless free-fall into love. Immediately after that record comes “Got My Back” with Denzel Curry where the two artists play the role of two partners filled with gratitude for the support they give one another.
Three years later, and RIMON has only gotten better. Her latest single “Flowers” is a towering epic that magnifies her pleas to loved ones as she begs them to accept the well-deserved praise and honor she bestows upon them. Prior to that record, RIMON professed her commitment to a lifelong love on the triumphant “I Choose U” with RINI before calling on Kelz2busy to ensure the memories of a past relationship would live on in her mind on the enchanting “Can’t Forget.” It’s these records and others that emphasize RIMON’s graceful approach and determination to soothe the worrying mind, even if it’s her own in some cases.
RIMON is currently hard at work on her debut album, and in the midst of that, the singer found a second to answer our Uproxx Music 20 questions that shed light on her inspirations, influences, and future aspirations.
What is your earliest memory of music?
It has to be me listening and watching the video of “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mýa, Pink, and Lil’ Kim on this tiny television whilst I was living on a boat that temporarily hosted refugees. I was so intrigued by all those badass women.
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
A lot of people. I was considering it, but I thought it would be very difficult. Until SoundCloud and streaming became a thing and the entry to releasing music was way easier than before. I’d listen to people like Abra, SZA and Jorja Smith before they blew up and seeing women making a career for themselves without huge labels convinced me to also try.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I used to play the piano as a kid, I kinda forgot everything. Except for some basic chords, but I told myself to get back into it and bought a piano to practice. In the pandemic, I tried the guitar, but I don’t want to give up on my long nails [laughs].
What was your first job?
I used to deliver the local newspaper in my town when I was 12. That sh*t was so hard, and way too heavy to carry by myself, I don’t even know if that sh*t was legal.
What is your most prized possession?
I don’t often buy very expensive things, but I think a bag that I got gifted from Louboutin. It’s fully covered in Swarovski diamonds, I can’t even find the price online that’s how I know it’s expensive.
What is your biggest fear?
Subconsciously it would be losing my mom, but I don’t want to give into that fear.
Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore?
Nina Simone, Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
I’d book a big ass private jet that fits all of my friends and family and fly to a destination that is not too far, let’s say Milano, Italy. We’d take the morning to go shopping for everyone — clothes, glam, everything. Then we’d head to Lake Como, rent a boat and spend the day on the water, eating, swimming and drinking. From here we’d have dinner near the lake and then take the plane to London to spend the night partying over there and all stay in the same hotel and wake up with a hangover. Good memories and a brand-new wardrobe.
What are your three most used emojis?
🌹💐😇.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
I hardly watch TV shows at the moment, but if I could pick a movie it would be Dune 3.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Rihanna! See just seems so fun, a rebel at heart and looks like she’s always having a good time, but also remaining a bit private, you know? As well as her being the businesswoman that she is and always including her roots, it’s all qualities and things I relate to myself.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
That astrology is real. It’s just too accurate, and lots of people think it’s bullshit, but I truly relate to so much of it, in regards to myself but also people around me.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
It’s between “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West and “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Yebba. “Ultralight Beam” is just a spiritual experience packaged in a song, it’s just too good and so powerful with the choir, Chance’s verse, and the drums. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” is one of those songs that had me crying so many times. Her vocals, the lyrics, the piano, everything about it is just so beautiful.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I think Paris! It’s the place I’ve performed the most I think so far, and I just love their crowds, you can tell they really appreciate music. I’ve never performed in New York, so that’s definitely on my list!
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Rosalía, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Burna Boy and Erykah Badu. This is based on energy and the ‘live’ experience. I think it would be somewhere near water. Maybe in the Azores? That would be cool.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
Probably still in the creative industry. Either a creative director, photographer or director.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Definitely the past! What’s fun about knowing what’s ahead of you? Also, I’m a sentimental and nostalgic person, so I’d just love to relive some of my best memories.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Stand your ground more, stop being too nice to people, and have clearer boundaries from the jump.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
As something that impacted some part of their lives, even if it’s a small part. That it encouraged them, healed something in them, or helped them feel less alone in their feelings.