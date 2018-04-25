Getty Image

While the growth of vinyl has been one of the biggest and most surprising trends within the music industry over the last decade, let’s be honest with ourselves: It’s a streaming world, and we’re all just living in it. CDs and downloads are quickly going the way of the dodo bird as more and more people turn to the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, Amazon Music or half a dozen other online platforms to get hear their favorite tunes.

For most folks, streaming means playlists. Maybe you throw an album on every now and again, but there’s something to be said about hitting play on a 40 or 400-track list of songs and not having to worry about selecting what to throw on next. For those classic rock fans out there, those who need to get the lead out every now and again during that morning commute to work, at the gym, or just chilling at home, here are a few of the choicest playlists that Spotify has to offer.