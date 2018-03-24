Getty Image

Guitar solos can really go either way. If placed or executed poorly, they can kill the emotion and momentum of a song. This is especially true of long, boring solos, devoid of any kind of intention, forethought or passion. On the other hand, a well-done guitar solo can make for the perfect emotional release necessary to take a given track to places it didn’t seem possible before the given player kicked on the overdrive pedal.

Most lists you come across that collect incendiary, compelling guitar solos are populated by rock bands that dominated the charts in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Your Led Zeppelins, Jimi Hendrix’s, Van Halens, Eric Claptons, Joe Walshs, and so-on. Those are all fine of course, but there’s been a bevy of incredible mid-song acrobatics that we’ve had the pleasure to enjoy across the last two decades. With that in mind, here’s a collection of ten more recent, guitar-riffic tracks begging to be air-guitared along to in your car while stuck in traffic on the way to work.