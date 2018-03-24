The Best Songs For People Who Love Face-Melting Guitar Solos

#What To Listen To
Senior Music Writer
03.24.18
best guitar solos ever

Getty Image

Guitar solos can really go either way. If placed or executed poorly, they can kill the emotion and momentum of a song. This is especially true of long, boring solos, devoid of any kind of intention, forethought or passion. On the other hand, a well-done guitar solo can make for the perfect emotional release necessary to take a given track to places it didn’t seem possible before the given player kicked on the overdrive pedal.

Most lists you come across that collect incendiary, compelling guitar solos are populated by rock bands that dominated the charts in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Your Led Zeppelins, Jimi Hendrix’s, Van Halens, Eric Claptons, Joe Walshs, and so-on. Those are all fine of course, but there’s been a bevy of incredible mid-song acrobatics that we’ve had the pleasure to enjoy across the last two decades. With that in mind, here’s a collection of ten more recent, guitar-riffic tracks begging to be air-guitared along to in your car while stuck in traffic on the way to work.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Listen To
TAGSGUITAR SOLOSWhat To Listen To

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP