Like many of us, it’s likely that a lot of our favorite artists were getting ready to eat some turkey and stuffing with family, friends, and loved ones this week, because in terms of new releases, there aren’t as many this week as there were last week. That doesn’t mean this week was a total wash, though. In fact, there’s still plenty of new music to get excited about.

Dipset is back with their first album since 2004, while inversely, Oneohtrix Point Never just dropped his umpteenth release of 2018. Things aren’t going so well for Tekashi 69 in his personal life, but he did and his new album got delayed — but we’ll still discuss. Rita Ora also returns with her first record since 2012, Jaden Smith dropped another mixtape, and Jonsi shared some rare material from his early days.

Dipset — Diplomatic Ties

Hip-hop was a very different place when Dipset put out their second album in 2004, but now they’re back with a new album in 2018, and they don’t sound behind the times. The group sounds fresh on songs like “Oh God,” a Belly-featuring track with catchy 808-dominated production.

Oneohtrix Point Never — Love In The Time Of Lexapro EP

Oneohtrix Point Never has had a productive 2018: He released the full-length Age Of, an EP titled The Station, and now he’s back with another EP. Notably, this one features input from (Sandy) Alex G, who contributes to a new version of “Babylon,” originally from Age Of.

Tekashi 69 — Dummy Boy

A new album is probably the least important thing going on in Tekashi’s life right now given his significant legal trouble, but regardless, fans are anticipating it still. His debut album features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Gunna, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anuel AA, and Bobby Shmurda. Though the record was postponed due to his jailing, it’s still a major concern in new music this week.