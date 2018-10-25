Oneohtrix Point Never’s New EP Features Contributions From (Sandy) Alex G

It seems that Oneohtrix Point Never has been pretty restless since releasing his latest album Age Of in June. In just the few months since then, he’s released The Station EP, We’ll Take It EP, and now he’s getting ready to release yet another EP. He just announced that his Love In The Time Of Lexapro EP will drop on November 23 via Warp, and he’s also shared the title track.

“Love In The Time Of Lexapro,” which he’s been playing during his Age Of tour but had yet to release, is a cosmic, synth-heavy track that’s a slowly swelling crescendo until the song begins to fade out. Also included on the EP are “Thank God I’m a Country Girl,” another new one, as well as a remix of “Last Known Image Of A Song” by Japanese experimental musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, and a new version of Age Of‘s “Babylon,” this time featuring contributions from (Sandy) Alex G.

Listen to “Love In The Time Of Lexapro” above, and read our interviews with Oneohtrix Point Never and (Sandy) Alex G here and here.

1. “Love In The Time Of Lexapro”
2. “Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)”
3. “Thank God I’m A Country Girl”
4. “Babylon”

Love In The Time Of Lexapro is out 11/23 via Warp. Pre-order it here.

