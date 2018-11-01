Instagram

Hip-hop stars are gawked at and dressed in interesting garb every day — but this time of year, it’s actually for a Holiday. Halloween has come and gone, but the memories are still here. Some of your favorite hip-hop artists and pop stars decided to celebrate the season by dressing up in a range of looks. Whether they’re dressed as comic book characters or other recording stars, a wide variety of pop culture references are reflected in this year’s hip-hop Halloween roundup.

Beyonce

For the past couple of years we’ve been used to The Carters stepping out as a family on Halloween, but this year Beyonce shut things down by herself with her pitch-perfect “Phoni Braxton” costume. Her flicks looked eerily similar to Toni Braxton’s 1993 self-titled album, and it’s especially cool when considering that Toni Braxton has a tour starting in January. “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops,” Beyonce wrote in her caption. Good look from Queen B.

Beyonce and Jay-Z couples costume

Except she wasn’t done — the day itself Bey and Jay fulfilled their annual traditional couples costume by dressing up as Olympians Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith.

The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian showed photos of he and Kanye’s kids Saint and North and her two nieces Penelope and Reign dressed as Kanye and Lil Pump from their “I Love It” video and SNL performances. The boxy costumes from “I Love It” look fun enough, but based on a picture of North and Reign stuck on the ground, they’re as hard to move around in as they appear to be.

Missy Elliott

Missy went ahead and pulled a Diddy-type of move by deciding to dress as herself. She brought back her iconic look from her “The Rain” video and pulled it off just as well as she did 20 years ago. Even if she couldn’t find the actual suit, her Versace coat got the point across.

Diddy

Speaking of Diddy, he decided to indelibly etch the image of Pennywise dancing to Lil Wayne’s “Uproar” in our memory bank. We’re still unsure how to feel about it, but we can admit he was dancing his ass off, as were his sons Justin and Christian — who was wearing a fresh Vokal fit that looks like Nelly might have some fresh boxes laying around.

Travis Scott

La Flare got dressed up as La Joker for Halloween, donning full face paint — and even some hand paint for good measure. He definitely gets an A for effort with this one.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and his girlfriend Bella Hadid went all out with these costumes. Weeknd must have gotten actual Hollywood makeup artists to do his Beetle Juice makeup, while Bella is an awesome looking Beetle bride as Lydia Deetz.

Nas

Nas gave us two looks this Halloween season. He dressed as Clifton Powell’s hilarious Pinky from the Next Friday movie last weekend. Then he decided to go all the way with a Michael Jackson costume in Vegas. He didn’t just put on a wig and a jacket, he gave use the socks and the glove.

YG

YG simply doesn’t care what anyone thinks, which is why you have to appreciate him. He dropped one of the hardest albums of the year led by a single entitled “Suu Whoop,” then turned around and gave us his own “Michael Jackson drip” the other night. He’s a two-time nominee for most gangsta move of the year.

G-Eazy

G-Eazy dressed as two classic looks this year, pulling off a Harvey Dent/Two Face costume worthy to be in a film, as well as a more general spooky skull figure with facepaint. Check out the grill on Two face.

Ty Dolla Sign and Lauren Jauregui

Famous couple Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui decided to offer a tribute to an infamous couple with a Suicide Squad-era rendition of The Joker and Harley Quinn.

Lil Uzi Vert

Full disclosure: as much as I love Lil Uzi Vert, you tend to expect the unexpected with him, especially after his Instagram page has had some hijinks earlier this year. So when I saw this on his Instagram page, I wasn’t 100% sure if it was a Halloween-inspired costume or him deciding to wear a Batman mask just because. But along with sharing this Batman look (and his friend’s Superman costume), he let us know his Eternal Etake album is still coming.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora paid homage to Post Malone’s gnarly visual aesthetic with a pitch-perfect costume that gets it all right down to the Bud Light in hand.

Ciara

Wakanda forever wasn’t an empty slogan. Months after Black Panther was released — and thousands of Black people stormed theaters in cosplay — Ciara, Russell Wilson and family more than did the movie justice with their costumes.

Open Mike Eagle

Open Mike Eagle decided to dress up as what may just be his sonic antithesis in Eazy E — but then again they’re united in their unabashed boldness.

Joe Budden

Even if Joe’s caption reflects that he isn’t about Halloween, his girlfriend Cyn Santana still got him and their son in the spirit. The Budden clan decided to dress up as the Incredibles, with high quality matching costumes — and an interesting hat choice for Joe.

Princess Nokia

Along with October being the month for Halloween, it’s also the month for New York Comic-Con. Princess Nokia decided to give us a lot of looks this month. While some of the looks were probably meant for general cosplay, we’re going to loop them all in. There’s Eliza Thornberry, Ramona Flowers, Wednesday Adams, and Sailor Jupiter and Sailor Rini of Sailor Moon.

Best Fan Costumes

We showed you the best costumes that artists wore. Now here are some of our favorite hip-hop-inspired fan looks:

These girls have us nostalgic for early 2000s Destiny’s Child:

i don’t think they can handle this ✨ pic.twitter.com/j4KDK4PW3K — pb (@paigebrittany) October 30, 2018

We’re also loving these Cardi B & Bruno Mars costumes:

Photographer Rachel Taylor dressed her daughter as one of the best memes of 2018. My momma said I gotta give credit where it’s due:

This girl gave us the best miniature version of an album cover all year by mimicking SZA’s CTRL. Even SZA had to salute the look:

Similarly, this guy nailed his Snoop Dogg costume:

This YG look is on point down to the shoes:

Last night was Halloween, but it was also lady’s night. These five women pulled off a classic look from Da Brat, Angie Martinez, Missy, Lefteye, and Lil Kim’s “Ladies Night” video:

AND I GOT ALL MY SISTAS WITH ME🎼🎤👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾I see y’all🙌🏾 forreal tho side bar this pic of all us together will forever be ICONIC🔥 @sosobrat @LilKim @angiemartinez Our sis #LeftEye rest in paradise🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2JCjweiKSR — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 29, 2018

This “Chill Will” is hard to beat with the detailed torso tats:

If you close your eyes, you’d think this was actually Cam’ron talking. And it doesn’t hurt that he nailed the classic pink fur look:

Happy Halloween from Harlem World 🌎 pic.twitter.com/g7QH1uiXrn — Black Kevin Arnold (@bnease) October 31, 2018

What’s your favorite costume? Let us know in the comments below.