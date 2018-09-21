1st & 15th Entertainment/RCA Records/MMI

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in September here.

There are a few notable occurrences happening in the hip-hop world this week: Lupe Fiasco not only didn’t delay his album, but he actually released it early. Brockhampton is back with their first record since Ameer Vann left the group following some controversy. Machine Gun Kelly dropped a new EP while he’s in the midst of a big-time feud with Eminem. If you want storylines, this week’s got ’em.

Indie is pretty happening too: Metric is back with their first album in a while, Mount Eerie dropped a personally significant live record, and if you like folk groups, you’ll be happy to hear that Mountain Men are back with their first album since 2010.

Lupe Fiasco — Drogas Wave

Usually, with new albums, they’re either released on time, as a surprise, or on a delay, but they’re not really moved ahead much. Now, Fiasco got eager and decided to drop Drogas Wave, the sequel to last year’s Drogas Light, earlier than anticipated, and it’s a long one, clocking in at an hour and 38 minutes.

Brockhampton — Iridescence

After a rough stretch for the group, Brockhampton has weathered the storm and they’re back with their post-controversy release. Iridescence is their first album following the departure of Ameer Vann, and it features songs like “Tonya,” a soulful track they premiered on The Tonight Show earlier this year.

Metric — Art Of Doubt

Metric has spent some time this year opening for the Smashing Pumpkins, and now they’re mounting a comeback of their own. The Canadian indie group has returned with their first album since 2015, and it features track like the fuzzy rocker “Dark Saturday,” the electronic-tinged epic “Now Or Never Now,” and the spacy and aggressive “Dressed To Suppress.”

Machine Gun Kelly — Binge

Kelly has decided to take on the formidable task of going toe-to-toe in a feud with Eminem, and the latest result of that beef is his latest EP. Most notably, it features the diss track “Rap Devil,” and he’s coming in hot from the very start: “Somebody grab him some clippers, His f**kin’ beard is weird.”