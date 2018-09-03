All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2018

09.03.18 3 hours ago
New Albums Coming Out May 2018

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 7

  • Adult. — This Behavior (Dais Records)
  • The Alex Skolnick (Alex Skolnick of Testament) — Conundrum (Palmetto+)
  • Alvaro Soler — Mar De Colores (Sony Music Entertainment Inc.)
  • Amnesia Scanner — Another Life (PAN)
  • Ava Luna — Moon 2 (Western Vinyl)
  • Ben Danaher — Still Feel Lucky (Soundly Music, LLC)
  • Ben Fisher — Does The Land Remember Me? (Treleven Music)
  • The Blaze — Dancehall (Columbia Records)
  • Boston Manor — Welcome To The Neighbourhood (Pure Noise Records)
  • C418 — Excursions (self-released)
  • Cauldron — New Gods (The End Records)
  • The Chairman Dances — Child Of My Sorrow (Black Rd)
  • Chilly Gonzales — Solo Piano III (Gentle Threat Ltd.)
  • Chris Liebing — Burn Slow (Mute Records)
  • Church Girls — Home EP (self-released)
  • Dan Koshute — All The Way Always (Magna Persona)
  • Donna Missal — This Time (Harvest Records)
  • DOWNPOUR (members of Shadows Fall and Unearth) — DOWNPOUR (self-released)
  • Elijah Wolf — On The Mtn Laurel Rd (Old Flame Records)
  • Eric Bachmann (of Archers Of Loaf) — No Recover (Merge Records)
  • Escape-ism (Ian Svenonius) — The Lost Record (Merge Records)
  • Ferry Corsten and Saad Ayub — Synchronicity (Flashover Recordings)
  • Future Thieves — Future Thieves (self-released)
  • Gamblers — Corinthian Order (Gamblers)
  • Ghostland Observatory — See You Later (Trashy Moped)
  • Ginla — Codex (Terrible Records)
  • Gold Star — Uppers & Downers (Autumn Tone Records)
  • ITAL TEK — Bodied (Planet Mu)
  • JEFF The Brotherhood — Magick Songs (Dine Alone Records)
  • Jesse And The Dandelions — Give Up The Gold (self-released)
  • Jesse Harris — Aquarelle (Secret Sun Recordings)
  • Joep Beving — Conatus (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Joey Purp — Quarterthing (self-released)
  • Joey Sweeney & The Neon Grease — Catholic School (Burnt Toast Vinyl)
  • Judy Blank — Morning Sun (Munich Records)
  • Kandace Springs — Indigo (Capitol Records)
  • Kathy Mattea — Pretty Bird (Captain Potato)
  • Kevin Harrison & True North — Howl (self-released)
  • Kilo Kish — MOTHE EP (self-released)
  • KINGCROW — The Persistence (The Laser’s Edge)
  • Kito — HAANI EP (Bimyou)
  • LA CHNGA — Beyond The Sky (Small Stone Records)
  • La Force (Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene) — La Force (Arts & Crafts)
  • Lenny Kravitz — Raise Vibration (BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited)
  • LIINKS — Ridge Road (Westwood Records)
  • Macy Gray — Ruby (Artistry Music)
  • MAJOR. — Even More (EMPIRE)
  • Maribou State — Kingdoms In Colour (Counter Records)
  • Mike Farris — Silver And Stone (Compass Records Group)
  • Milo Greene — Adult Contemporary (Nettwerk Records)
  • Mirah — Understanding (Absolute Magnitude Recordings)
  • mmph — Serenade EP (Tri Angle)
  • MNEK — Language (Virgin EMI Records)
  • The Molochs — Flowers In The Spring (Innovative Leisure)
  • The Mommyheads — Soundtrack To The World’s End (Dead Frog Recrods)
  • Morne — To The Night Unknown (Armageddon Label)
  • Mothers — Render Another Ugly Method (ANTI‐)
  • Nashville Pussy — Pleased To Eat You (earMUSIC)
  • New Reveille — The Keep (Loud & Proud Records)
  • The Night Game — The Night Game (Interscope)
  • Nile Rodgers And Chic — It’s About Time (Virgin EMI Records)
  • The O’Mys — Tomorrow (self-released)
  • Papadosio — Content Coma (self-released)
  • Paul Carrack — These Days (Carrack UK)
  • Paul McCartney — Egypt Station (Capitol Records)
  • Paul Simon — In The Blue Light (Legacy Recordings)
  • Pig Destroyer — Head Cage (Relapse Records)
  • Pile — Odds And Ends (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Pohgoh — Secret Club (New Granada Records)
  • The Primals — All Love Is True Love ((RED) Southern Lord)
  • Rae Spoon — Bodiesofwater (Coax Records)
  • Rebecca & Fiona — Art Of Being A Girl (Stereo Stereo)
  • Renée Fleming — Broadway (Decca Classics)
  • Rudimental — Toast To Our Differences (Atlantic Records UK)
  • Russ — Zoo (self-released)
  • Ruston Kelly — Dying Star (New Rounder)
  • Say Hi — Caterpillar Centipede (Euphobia Records)
  • Seasaw — Big Dogs (self-released)
  • Sauna Youth — Deaths (Upset The Rhythm)
  • Shannen Moser — I’ll Sing (Lame-O Records)
  • Spiral Deluxe (featuring Jeff Mills) — Voodoo Magic (Axis Records)
  • Spiritualized — And Nothing Hurt (Fat Possum Records)
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones — Young Sick Camellia (RECORDS, LLC)
  • Steven A. Clark — Where Neon Goes To Die (Secretly Canadian)
  • Stoned Jesus — Pilgrims (Napalm Records)
  • The Stray Birds — Let It Pass (Yep Roc Records)
  • Stoned Jesus — Pilgrims (Napalm Records)
  • The Stryker Brothers — Burn Band (Scriptorium Rex)
  • Sudakistan — Swedish Cobra (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Suicidal Tendencies — Still Cyco Punk After All These Years (Suicidal Records)
  • Suicideboys — I Want To Die In New Orleans (G59 Records)
  • Super City — Sanctuary (self-released)
  • Swamp Dogg — Love, Loss And Auto-Tune (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Teksti-TV 666 — Aidattu Tulevaisuus (Svart Records)
  • Teleman — Family Of Aliens (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Tom Freund — East Of Lincoln (Surf Road)
  • Tuomo & Markus — Dead Circles (Grand Pop)
  • Waxahatchee — Great Thunder (Merge Records)
  • Yotto — Hyperfall (Anjunadeep)

Around The Web

TAGSAlbums Coming Out In September 2018New Albums Coming Out This MonthNew Albums In SeptemberSeptember 2018Upcoming Releases

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP