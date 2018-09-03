Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 7
- Adult. — This Behavior (Dais Records)
- The Alex Skolnick (Alex Skolnick of Testament) — Conundrum (Palmetto+)
- Alvaro Soler — Mar De Colores (Sony Music Entertainment Inc.)
- Amnesia Scanner — Another Life (PAN)
- Ava Luna — Moon 2 (Western Vinyl)
- Ben Danaher — Still Feel Lucky (Soundly Music, LLC)
- Ben Fisher — Does The Land Remember Me? (Treleven Music)
- The Blaze — Dancehall (Columbia Records)
- Boston Manor — Welcome To The Neighbourhood (Pure Noise Records)
- C418 — Excursions (self-released)
- Cauldron — New Gods (The End Records)
- The Chairman Dances — Child Of My Sorrow (Black Rd)
- Chilly Gonzales — Solo Piano III (Gentle Threat Ltd.)
- Chris Liebing — Burn Slow (Mute Records)
- Church Girls — Home EP (self-released)
- Dan Koshute — All The Way Always (Magna Persona)
- Donna Missal — This Time (Harvest Records)
- DOWNPOUR (members of Shadows Fall and Unearth) — DOWNPOUR (self-released)
- Elijah Wolf — On The Mtn Laurel Rd (Old Flame Records)
- Eric Bachmann (of Archers Of Loaf) — No Recover (Merge Records)
- Escape-ism (Ian Svenonius) — The Lost Record (Merge Records)
- Ferry Corsten and Saad Ayub — Synchronicity (Flashover Recordings)
- Future Thieves — Future Thieves (self-released)
- Gamblers — Corinthian Order (Gamblers)
- Ghostland Observatory — See You Later (Trashy Moped)
- Ginla — Codex (Terrible Records)
- Gold Star — Uppers & Downers (Autumn Tone Records)
- ITAL TEK — Bodied (Planet Mu)
- JEFF The Brotherhood — Magick Songs (Dine Alone Records)
- Jesse And The Dandelions — Give Up The Gold (self-released)
- Jesse Harris — Aquarelle (Secret Sun Recordings)
- Joep Beving — Conatus (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Joey Purp — Quarterthing (self-released)
- Joey Sweeney & The Neon Grease — Catholic School (Burnt Toast Vinyl)
- Judy Blank — Morning Sun (Munich Records)
- Kandace Springs — Indigo (Capitol Records)
- Kathy Mattea — Pretty Bird (Captain Potato)
- Kevin Harrison & True North — Howl (self-released)
- Kilo Kish — MOTHE EP (self-released)
- KINGCROW — The Persistence (The Laser’s Edge)
- Kito — HAANI EP (Bimyou)
- LA CHNGA — Beyond The Sky (Small Stone Records)
- La Force (Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene) — La Force (Arts & Crafts)
- Lenny Kravitz — Raise Vibration (BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited)
- LIINKS — Ridge Road (Westwood Records)
- Macy Gray — Ruby (Artistry Music)
- MAJOR. — Even More (EMPIRE)
- Maribou State — Kingdoms In Colour (Counter Records)
- Mike Farris — Silver And Stone (Compass Records Group)
- Milo Greene — Adult Contemporary (Nettwerk Records)
- Mirah — Understanding (Absolute Magnitude Recordings)
- mmph — Serenade EP (Tri Angle)
- MNEK — Language (Virgin EMI Records)
- The Molochs — Flowers In The Spring (Innovative Leisure)
- The Mommyheads — Soundtrack To The World’s End (Dead Frog Recrods)
- Morne — To The Night Unknown (Armageddon Label)
- Mothers — Render Another Ugly Method (ANTI‐)
- Nashville Pussy — Pleased To Eat You (earMUSIC)
- New Reveille — The Keep (Loud & Proud Records)
- The Night Game — The Night Game (Interscope)
- Nile Rodgers And Chic — It’s About Time (Virgin EMI Records)
- The O’Mys — Tomorrow (self-released)
- Papadosio — Content Coma (self-released)
- Paul Carrack — These Days (Carrack UK)
- Paul McCartney — Egypt Station (Capitol Records)
- Paul Simon — In The Blue Light (Legacy Recordings)
- Pig Destroyer — Head Cage (Relapse Records)
- Pile — Odds And Ends (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Pohgoh — Secret Club (New Granada Records)
- The Primals — All Love Is True Love ((RED) Southern Lord)
- Rae Spoon — Bodiesofwater (Coax Records)
- Rebecca & Fiona — Art Of Being A Girl (Stereo Stereo)
- Renée Fleming — Broadway (Decca Classics)
- Rudimental — Toast To Our Differences (Atlantic Records UK)
- Russ — Zoo (self-released)
- Ruston Kelly — Dying Star (New Rounder)
- Say Hi — Caterpillar Centipede (Euphobia Records)
- Seasaw — Big Dogs (self-released)
- Sauna Youth — Deaths (Upset The Rhythm)
- Shannen Moser — I’ll Sing (Lame-O Records)
- Spiral Deluxe (featuring Jeff Mills) — Voodoo Magic (Axis Records)
- Spiritualized — And Nothing Hurt (Fat Possum Records)
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones — Young Sick Camellia (RECORDS, LLC)
- Steven A. Clark — Where Neon Goes To Die (Secretly Canadian)
- Stoned Jesus — Pilgrims (Napalm Records)
- The Stray Birds — Let It Pass (Yep Roc Records)
- The Stryker Brothers — Burn Band (Scriptorium Rex)
- Sudakistan — Swedish Cobra (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Suicidal Tendencies — Still Cyco Punk After All These Years (Suicidal Records)
- Suicideboys — I Want To Die In New Orleans (G59 Records)
- Super City — Sanctuary (self-released)
- Swamp Dogg — Love, Loss And Auto-Tune (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Teksti-TV 666 — Aidattu Tulevaisuus (Svart Records)
- Teleman — Family Of Aliens (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Tom Freund — East Of Lincoln (Surf Road)
- Tuomo & Markus — Dead Circles (Grand Pop)
- Waxahatchee — Great Thunder (Merge Records)
- Yotto — Hyperfall (Anjunadeep)
