LA hip-hop super crew Brockhampton is gearing up to release their album on RCA Records, Iridescence, in just weeks and aside from fancifully titled singles like “1997 Diana,” “1998 Truman,” and “1999 Wildfire,” it appears their newest promotional weapon is a recent favorite of other burgeoning groups like World’s Fair, City Girls, and Kodie Shane: The inspirational mini-doc.

THE LONGEST SUMMER IN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/84cDXVMV14 — BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) September 11, 2018

Titled The Longest Summer In America, the documentary, the trailer for which the group revealed on their official Twitter, will cover their recent world tour and all the drama and intrigue that followed them during their travels, including signing their huge record deal with RCA, postponing another album, and dealing with the fallout from abuse allegations against group member Ameer Vann, who left the group just before summer started this year. The tour’s conclusion in London led the group to decide to finish their latest album at the legendary Abby Road studios, where some of the biggest records in music were created.

The group will also screen The Longest Summer In America in select cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Dublin, Sydney, and Amsterdam. They’re headed back out on tour, this time limited to North America, later this month.

Iridescence is due September 21 through RCA Records.