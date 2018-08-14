Tim van Veen

On November 10, 2017, Mount Eerie performed at the Le Guess Who? Festival in Utrecht, Netherlands. The venue was Jacobikerk, a stunning 13th century gothic church. The performance was intimate and haunting, and Phil Elverum says the show wasn’t supposed to be recorded. However, it was, and now Mount Eerie is releasing it as a live album, titled After (stylized as (after)).

Along with a recording of “Soria Moria,” Elverum shared a lengthy statement about the album, in which he talks about both his apprehension towards releasing such personal songs on A Crow Looked At Me — his 2017 album about the passing of his wife — and towards playing these songs live: “Even so, every time it was clear that the audiences shared the same apprehensions that I had. After the first song, every time, there was a palpable hanging question in the air: ‘Should we clap?’ It’s a good question. What is this? Is it entertainment? What is applause for? What kind of ritual is this? Many close friends have still not listened to the records or come to a concert. What, beyond pain, is embodied here?”

He goes on to call his shows in support of A Crow Looked At Me “unusual, unexplainable, and great,” and says that the Jacobikerk show was the best one, adding that the concerts weren’t meant to be recorded: “Nobody was supposed to be recording these shows but fortunately someone didn’t get that message and this beautiful recording of that show has surfaced.”