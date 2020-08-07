The best new hip-hop albums coming out this week include projects from Aminé, Gashi, Lil Keed, and NLE Choppa. Batten down the hatches, folks. This week may seem a little light on big-name releases from established faves, but next Friday, a torrent of content is coming over the horizon, including projects from the likes of Young Dolph, Coi Leray, Boldy James, and many, many more. So for now, let’s all enjoy the space we have to fully process this week’s spate of releases, which also offers the deluxe version of Rod Wave’s excellent Pray 4 Love. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Aminé — Limbo The highlight of the week is Portland’s own quirky, funny, surprisingly insightful Aminé. Building on the success of “Caroline” and “Reel It In,” tracks like “Complicated” and “Woodlawn” may be the highlights for longtime fans, but Aminé also has plenty to say on “Becky,” “Fetus,” and “Mama.” With a guestlist that includes Charlie Wilson(!), JID, Summer Walker, Vince Staples, and Young Thug, the 40-minute set has enough star power to turn heads, but it’s the principal artist who holds court, offering up his unique Northwestern outlook on growing up without getting old. Gashi — 1984 Known primarily for his party-ready pop rap anthems, Gashi tries a new trick on his latest, offering up ’80s-esque dance pop and surprising guest stars like Sting(!!), Njomza, and Pink Sweats. Trading in fist-pumping for two-stepping, Gashi’s retrowave approach may not qualify as hip-hop in the strictest sense, but the sensibilities he developed over his previous projects like 2016’s Stairs and 2019’s Gashi are in evidence, lending a streetwise attitude to the synthy production.