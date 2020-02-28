All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

It’s such a packed week in hip-hop, running down an intro would only cut into your listening time. Cancel your plans and dive in. Here are all the best hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Bernard Jabs — God Save The Rebel Newly signed to Def Jam, Bernard Jabs isn’t old enough to buy a beer, but after breaking out with “Gotta Get It,” the squeaky-voiced, Tifton, Georgia artist is making his debut with this nine-song set featuring production by Ryan Bevolo and Nick Mira. G Herbo — PTSD Chicago drill pioneer and all-around businessman Herbo is back with a vengeance on his latest. After 2018’s Swervo, he took a year off but obviously has a few things to get off his chest. The cover of PTSD features an American flag with all of Herbo’s friends who passed in place of the stars, while the rapper addresses mental health and therapy in the music.

Lil Baby — My Turn The Quality Control wunderkind has “returned” but it’s almost like he never left. His debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, may have landed in 2018, but his past year has seen him increase his profile with an extended rollout for his sophomore release beginning with “Out The Mud” in June and culminating with this 20-song offering full of guest appearances like Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug. Princess Nokia — Everything Is Beautiful & Everything Sucks Dropping a double album two days before one of the year’s biggest New Music Fridays is a bold move, but Princess Nokia has been making bold moves since day one. Each of the two halves of the project represents both Nokia’s bright side and her dark one, allowing them to address a full range of emotions.

Rhys Langston — Language Arts Unit Hailing from LA’s historical Leimert Park district, Langston is the proud successor to the art rap legacy started by Open Mike Eagle and LA’s own Project Blowed. He’s a former ball player, poet, and rapper who is selling a limited edition book of essays with the record. If you’re looking for something different, he’s your guy. ShooterGang Kony — Red Paint Reverend This kid’s name is wild, but don’t let that stop you from diving into this 14-track offering which is surprisingly emotional and deep. The Sacramento-bred Kony’s got bars, insight, and charisma in spades and his latest album really delivers, with appearances from fellow indie stalwarts Mozzy, Nef The Pharaoh, OMB Peezy, and Teejay3k.

Stro — Back On Saratoga Brooklyn rapper Stro is chugging away with workmanlike regularity, chiseling out his own independent lane for vintage, bars-heavy rap that sounds like the best of his city’s best Golden Era. Back On Saratoga is only the latest edition to an ever-growing, increasingly impressive catalog from the former child star. YFN Lucci — HIStory, Lost Pages The Atlanta breakout has quietly built up quite the discography as his reputation expands outside of his stomping grounds towards national stardom. This latest collection features Trouble, City Girls, Yo Gotti, and more, showcasing Lucci’s singsong flow throughout.