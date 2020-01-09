The first weekly preview of 2020 is packed with fan favorites and rising stars. While all of the artists dropping this week are relatively established, they may be unfamiliar to mainstream audiences — will their latest releases be enough to change that? There is plenty of variety as well, making for an excellent start to the year and setting the tone — it seems like there will be something for everyone. Each project will likely be well-worth checking out, as hip-hop’s subgenres increasingly overlap and interact in surprising ways. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Mick Jenkins — The Circus The Chicago-based, Huntsville, Alabama-born rapper who is best known for mixtape The Water[s] and 2018’s Pieces Of A Man picks up where he left off on this project, combining thoughtful introspection with witty wordplay. He describes this EP in a press release as “a direct prelude to my forthcoming album.. These days it’s very hard to look at the state of the world and popular culture and not see allegory that makes this metaphor our reality more often than not.” Moneybagg Yo — Time Served A Memphis native, Moneybagg Yo is a Yo Gotti associate who released his debut album, Reset, in 2018, following up in 2019 with 43va Heartless. This year, he’ll keep to his scheduled with Time Served. He’s signed a management deal with Roc Nation, which could help raise his profile considerably, and his album will feature crossover-ready collaborations with DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker. On Instagram, he called Time Served “one of my best projects” ever.