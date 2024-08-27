The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cash Cobain, Heems, and Travis Scott. Elephant in the room: Yes, we know. Travis Scott’s “new” release isn’t technically new. But, for the sake of this column, we’ll treat the reissue/streaming debut of Days Before Rodeo as such. Meanwhile, there were plenty of big developments in the world of hip-hop despite a relatively slow week in new releases, including ASAP Rocky delaying Don’t Be Dumb, Big Sean dropping his (surprisingly controversial) “Yes” video, and NBA star Jaylen Brown making his rap debut with the Nike-slandering “Just Do It.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending Friday, August 23.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Cash Cobain — Play Cash Cobain The New Yorker’s “sexy drill” style has been declared the “sound of the summer,” as certified by the release of his debut album, Play Cash Cobain. The project continues to cement Cash as one of hip-hop’s most celebrated sample selectors, while proving that he can keep things sounding fresh for the duration.

Free Party — Cut Your Teeth Hailing from the DMV, Free Party is a duo who have been quietly building up their resume with a string of exemplary, experimental EPs. Their latest is dedicated to the craft of dedicating yourself to a craft, reflecting on the blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifices that come along with pursuing greatness. PlayThatBoiZay — VIP Following up the release of fellow Carol City, Florida rapper and frequent collaborator Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay’s new album operates in much the same lane as Curry’s King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 — distorted, often shouted vocals, thundering, threatening bass, and neck-cracking trap drums. The thrash rap aesthetics are boosted by a guest list of features including ASAP Rocky, Jpegmafia, Kenny Mason, Mike Dimes, and of course, Denzel Curry.

Travis Scott — Days Before Rodeo Miraculously, Scott’s star making 2014 project finally arrives to streaming mostly intact. While it’s not probably not going to convert any new fans — or even truly surprise Travis’ existing hardcore base — it’s still informative to be able to listen to Scott’s early work in the same place as more recent fan favorites. Singles/Videos

Finesse2tymes — “Show Dat Work” Feat. GloRilla, Rob49 A throwback strip club anthem, “Show Dat Work” is an antidote to the sleepier sound that Southern rap has found itself cycling through. GloRilla is, of course, the standout, but this sort of high-energy posse cut is a refreshing departure from the standard. MC Lyte — “Thank You” Feat. Mary Mary, Muni Long Wait, wait, wait. THEE MC Lyte is returning with a new project in 2024? Don’t play with my emotions! It makes sense; we’re also getting a new project from LL Cool J this year. Hip-hop doesn’t have an age limit, and the pioneers are proving they can make just as engaging stuff as they always have.