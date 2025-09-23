bnm
Getty Image/Derrick Rossignol

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week.

This week saw Cardi B complete modern music’s most-awaited comeback and Nine Inch Nails take a new step. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Cardi B — “Safe” Feat. Kehlani

It took seven years, but at long last, Cardi B’s second album, Am I The Drama?, is here. Cardi sprinkles collaborations throughout the project and the one she highlighted on release day was the Kehlani link-up “Safe,” which sees the two pining for a man offering security.

Wednesday — “Townies”

Wednesday have been one of the hottest indie groups of the past few years and they continued to build on the rapidly growing legacy last week with Bleeds, a new album. When dropping the album, they shared a video for “Townies,” which sees Karly Hartzman exploring the relationship between budding sexuality and the rumor mill.

Nine Inch Nails — “I Know You Can Feel It”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have made a bunch of film scores at this point. Their band, Nine Inch Nails, though, has technically just done one: Tron: Ares. It’s a score, so a lot of tracks are more textural than structural, but songs like “I Know You Can Feel It” stand on their own as legitimate NIN songs.

Lola Young — “Post Sex Clarity”

Young has quickly emerged as one of the most powerful and exciting contemporary vocalists, a claim she further stakes on her new album, I’m Only F**king Myself. The project is out now and it features songs like the soaring “Post Sex Clarity.”

Raye — “Where Is My Husband!”

Where the heck is the good man Raye has been waiting for? That’s what Raye asks on her catchy, horn-inflected new single, which is the first taste of a currently unannounced second album that’s in progress.

Ashnikko — “Smoochie Girl”

Ashnikko has so far been all over the map rolling out her new album, Smoochies. On “Smoochie Girl,” she’s busting out straight-up pop that’s catchy as hell.

Toro y Moi — “Walking In The Rain (Unerthed)”

Instead of dropping a deluxe album for Hole Erth, Toro y Moi came back with Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged. It’s not quite just an acoustic project as the title might suggest, but rather, it gives every song from the album a stylistic shift.

Samia — “Cinder Block”

Samia unveiled Bloodless earlier this year, but that’s not stopping her from continuing to drop new music this year. Last week, she revealed “Cinder Block,” which interpolates a pair of Leonard Cohen songs: “Suzzane” and “Hallelujah.”

Destroy Lonely — “Screwed Up”

Destroy Lonely is keeping his fans fed as he just dropped Broken Hearts 3, his eighth project since 2019. Highlights from the album include the party-ready “Screwed Up.”

Thundercat — “Children Of The Baked Potato” Feat. Remi Wolf

The Baked Potato is a quirky and iconic LA venue, known for its jazz shows and literally serving baked potatoes. Thundercat tapped Remi Wolf to help him play tribute to the spot on a new song last week, “Children Of The Baked Potato.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2025
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors