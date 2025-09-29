All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat continuing to toe the pop/rap line and Tate McRae drop a surprise new single. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Doja Cat — “Gorgeous” Doja, the “rapper that makes pop music,” is back with Vie, a new album. The retro-styled “Gorgeous” is a highlight, especially when paired with its video drawing from old-school cosmetics commercials. Tate McRae — “Tit For Tat” McRae is in the midst of her Miss Possessive Tour tour, and while on the road, she wrote a new song, “Tit For Tat.” The smooth pop number sees McRae moving on from an ex.

Young Thug — “F*cking Told You” After delaying Uy Scuti to accommodate Cardi B, Young Thug is back. It’s Thug’s first album since being released from jail last year, but he shares the spotlight with producer Metro Boomin in the video for “F*cking Told You.” Geese — “Getting Killed” If you ask Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, Geese’s Getting Killed is the best indie album of 2025. Of the project’s title track, he writes, “You can hear traces of Physical Graffiti and Sticky Fingers in the remarkably limber title track, where a bluesy riff bangs against the chants of a sampled Ukrainian choir and a hopped-up, arena-rock backbeat.”

Cardi B — “ErrTime” Feat. Latto Cardi shouts out Latto on the original version of “Errtime,” but the mentioned rapper didn’t actually appear on the track. She does now, though, as Cardi came through with a deluxe edition of Am I The Drama?, which includes a new version of the song actually featuring Latto. Tame Impala — “Dracula” We’re a month out from Halloween now and Kevin Parker is ready after releasing his latest Tame Impala song, “Dracula.” There’s not exactly a Vincent Price spoken intro here, but there are definitely some spooky vibes.

Magdalena Bay — “Second Sleep” Imaginal Disk was one of 2024’s best albums and now Magdalena Bay have shared their first new songs since the project. Last week, they unveiled a pair of new tracks, originally written during the Imaginal Disk sessions, including the soaring “Second Sleep.” Ice Spice — “Baddie Baddie” Following the Latto link-up “Gyatt,” Ice Spice is back with another new single, “Baddie Baddie.” Here, producer RiotUSA builds the track on a sample of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.”