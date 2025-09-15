All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Ed Sheeran drop what’s sure to be another hit album and King Princess unveil an anticipated LP of her own. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Ed Sheeran — “Camera” Alongside the release of his new album Play, he shared a video for the touching single “Camera.” The original version featured moments of Sheeran with his wife, but he decided to keep those moments as theirs and instead re-shoot them with Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor. King Princess — “Say What You Will” Feat. Joe Talbot Mikaela Straus has been busy on the show Nine Perfect Strangers lately, but she also found time to drop a new King Princess album, Girl Violence, last week. The project is mostly just Straus on her own, but she does have a feature from Idles’ Joe Talbot on “Say What You Will.”

Gorillaz — “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks Earlier this month, at a mysterious concert, Gorillaz went ahead and debuted an entire new album. Now, they’ve officially announced the project, dubbed The Mountain, and shared the synthy Sparks-featuring single “The Happy Dictator.” Militarie Gun — “Throw Me Away” 2023’s Life Under The Gun took Militarie Gun to a new level and now they’re prepping their sophomore release, God Save The Gun. They continued to tease it last week with the catchy and melodic rocker “Throw Me Away.”

Sudan Archives — “Come And Find You” Following her 2022 album Natural Brown Prom Queen, Sudan Archives is preparing to release her third LP, The BPM. She continues to explore new sonic frontiers with the project, like a blend of Afropop, electronic, and jazz music on “Come And Find You.” Kali Uchis and Ravyn Lenae — “Cry About It!” Uchis’ album from earlier this year, Sincerely,, is getting a deluxe edition, Uchis revealed last week. The first listen at Sincerely: P.S., as it’s called, is the decidedly doo-wop inspired “Cry About It!” alongside Ravyn Lenae.

Djo — “Mr. Mountebank” We got The Crux from Djo (Joe Keery) earlier this year, but recently, he already started teasing new music. It turns out he had The Crux Deluxe ready to go and it’s out now. Despite the title, it’s less of a deluxe reissue and more of a new album, as it features 12 fresh tracks. TiaCorine — “Backyard” Feat. JID TiaCorine and JID are two of rap’s most exciting rising stars at the moment, so them linking up last week was a treat. TiaCorine’s upcoming album Corinian includes the menacing JID collab “Backyard.”