All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Gunna drop a huge new album and Ed Sheeran reunite with an old friend. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Gunna — “At My Purest” Feat. Offset A few days ago, Uproxx Visionaries cover star Gunna revealed that his new album, The Last Wun, would be arriving quickly, last Friday. Among the highlights is the atmospheric Offset collab “At My Purest.” Ed Sheeran — “A Little More” Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint have a long-running lookalike situation going on, and they’ve both addressed it before. They revived the narrative once again last week with the new video for Sheeran’s “A Little More,” a narrative follow-up to their “Lego House” video from 2011.

Zach Bryan — “Bowery” Feat. Kings Of Leon Bryan brought a big shot of Oklahoma to New Music Friday last week. He teamed up with Kings Of Leon, after performing with them earlier this year, on the twangy rocker “Bowery,” a collab that Bryan called the “honor of my life.” Laufey — “Snow White” For her gorgeous new song about “the never-ending chase for perfection that comes with being a woman” (in her words), Laufey headed to her native Iceland to film an equally lovely video (directed by Junia Lin, Laufey’s twin sister and creative director).

Ethel Cain — “Dust Bowl” Cain’s new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You isn’t a casual listen, with just one track under five minutes in length. Tracks like the Duster-sampling “Dust Bowl” show that giving the project your full attention isn’t time wasted, though. JID — “Community” Feat. Clipse Given how well that new Clipse album did, it’s not a bad time to have them in your corner. JID does on his new album God Does Like Ugly, along with Vince Staples and Westside Gunn.

Big Thief — “Los Angeles” About a month out from the release of Double Infinity, Big Thief went ahead and released a double single last week. “Los Angeles” explores change through the lens of LA and “Grandmother” tackles aging with help from Laraaji. BigXthaPlug — “Hell At Night” Feat. Ella Langley BigXthaPlug has called on a cavalcade of country singers to give his singles a boost and the latest is Ella Langley. She co-stars on “Hell At Night,” which sees BigX firmly and enthusiastically holding a grudge against a former lover.