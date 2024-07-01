All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion come in hot and Lisa flesh out the Blackpink extended universe. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Otaku Hot Girl” In Japan, an “otaku” is a person who fixates on things like anime and video games. It’s a label Megan Thee Stallion proudly owns on “Otaku Hot Girl,” a highlight from Megan that had a rocky road to the finish line. Lisa — “Rockstar” The Blackpink empire continues to grow as Lisa unveils “Rockstar,” a new solo track. The tune sees her delivering fiery bars over an equally aggressive track, and the video is quite the production, too.

Omar Apollo — “Pedro” When Apollo announced his album God Said No, it was revealed that Pedro Pascal played some sort of role, but it wasn’t clear what. Now, we know: On the song “Pedro,” Pascal comes through with a spoken-word story atop a lullaby-like instrumental. James Blake and Lil Yachty — “Midnight” Lil Yachty has been as musically adventurous as anybody lately, and his latest exploration is a full-blown collaborative album with James Blake. Their respective psychedelic and atmospheric senses are a natural fit and the two craft compelling soundscapes on tracks like “Midnight.”

Clairo — “Nomad” Clairo devotees have heard “Nomad” on tour for years now, but the song finally got an official release last week. It’s a serene tune on which Clairo grapples with love. Lil Nas X — “Here We Go!” “Axel F” is as iconic as they come in terms of ’80s movie songs, and now Lil Nas X has contributed to the Beverly Hills Cop musical oeuvre with “Here We Go!.” The track samples “Axel F” but also sees Nas turning it into his own high-octane thing.

Latto — “Big Mama” Latto makes effective use of a beat switch on her latest, “Big Mama.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, “The song puts the rapper’s duality on display, opening with a soft and sweet verse in which she gushes about her man before the beat turns hard and Latto gets boastful, putting down her enemies while still bragging about her boyfriend.” Tinashe — “Getting No Sleep” Tinashe might just have the coveted song of the summer with “Nasty,” but she’s not resting on those laurels. Her album Quantum Baby is on the way and she just dropped “Getting No Sleep,” a smooth but energetic number that’s perfect for a nighttime drive.