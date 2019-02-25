All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Offset completing the Migos solo album trilogy, Gary Clark Jr. redefining his sound, and Tierra Whack proving that she can be just as captivating over several minutes as she is over a single minute. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Offset — Father Of 4

The final member of Migos to deliver a solo might result in its strongest entry. It has wild cover art, an incredible guest list (including Cardi B, Gucci Mane, J Cole, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage), and a song that’s already made news for its handling of Offset’s personal woes. Solo albums shouldn’t be a competition, but if it is, Offset is playing to win.

Gary Clark Jr. — This Land

From guitar prodigy to a full-blown star. Don’t let Austin rocker’s Saturday Night Live appearance or massive upcoming tour dates, including a headlining slot at the Hollywood Bowl, do all the talking, his new album does plenty of that.Gary Clark Jr‘s new album incorporates hip-hop like never before, resulting in a singular work that redefines who he is as an artist, and what he is capable of.

Kehlani — While We Wait

The impending birth of her first child has not slowed Kehlani’s creativity down in the slightest. In fact, her latest mixtape is being called by the artist her “most serious” offering yet, that’s “basically a gift to her daughter.” Fortunately, the gift extends to her fans, too, with collaborations with 6lack, Dom Kennedy, and Ty Dolla Sign figuring into the collection.

Lil Pump — Harvard Dropout

Lil Pump’s long-anticipated record finally sees its release. The collection offers up the massive “Esskeetit” along with features from Offset, Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert. Of course, his Kanye West-featuring “I Love It” anchors the album.