Bay Area singer Kehlani has kept her relationship issues largely off the timeline and out of the public eye since her previous encounters with NBA star Kyrie Irving and Toronto singer PartyNextDoor, but it looks like the latest life development was something she couldn’t help but show — literally.

The “Honey” singer took to Twitter to reveal that she is four months pregnant in a girl, posting sunshine dappled pictures showing her baby bump for the first time and gushing in her excitement to share her daughter with the world.

“SHE DONT WANNA HIDE NO MO!” she captioned the initial post. “i’m so so so happy. the highest blessing one could receive. i love you already, mama. 4 months & so grateful.” She continued to share even further details in her next post, writing, “i have a daughter. me. i. me! kehlani! i have a mini on the way. my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth i trust. we are SO READY FOR U MIJA!!!!!!!!!”

She also addressed her reluctance to share the news with fans on the timeline considering her prior experiences with social media’s potential toxicity. “The decision to share this with the world was a tough one,” she admitted, “But i really want to experience the freedom and joy any normal pregnant person feels. don’t want to hide. I want to walk around belly out everywhere. ME AND MY SHORTY OUT HERE!”

Congratulations to Kehlani and her partner, and good luck to them as they embark on the adventure of parenthood.